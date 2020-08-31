Cops crash KZN party: 44 arrested and fined, 23 cars impounded

Durban - Forty-four people have been arrested and fined R500 each following an event in Winterton at the weekend. Police also impounded 23 cars. The group attended a party in the Winterton Central Business District on Saturday. Provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Jay Naicker, said members of the Winterton SAPS, South African National Defense Force, Public Order Police and Okhahlamba Traffic Department conducted an intelligence driven multi-disciplinary operation in the Winterton CBD following information of a party that was taking place. "Forty-four people were arrested and received fines of R500 each. A case for convening a gathering in contravention of the Disaster Management Act was opened against the convenor of the bash, who was also arrested. Law enforcement agencies also impounded 23 vehicles that were used by the culprits," he said. Picture: KZN SAPS Naicker urged residents to refrain from hosting gatherings as they are in contravention of the Disaster Management Act.

South Africa downgraded to level 2 on August 17.

Here’s a reminder of what you can and cannot do:

Keep it local : All restrictions on inter-provincial travel will be lifted. However, international travel is still not permitted.

Enjoy a local holiday, but keep your distance : Accommodation for leisure purposes is permitted and hospitality venues and tours will be allowed to operate according to approved protocols to ensure social distancing.

Go out for dinner or drinks, but only at certain times : Restaurants, bars and taverns will be permitted to operate according to approved protocols. The times of operation and numbers of people that will be allowed in any establishment will be limited.

Have a smoke - legally : Restrictions on the sale of tobacco will be lifted after five months, bringing some relief to smokers who have been forking out hundreds of rands on illicit cigarettes.

Enjoy a drink at home, or visit a bar before 10 pm : Alcohol will be permitted for on-site consumption in licensed establishments until 10 pm daily. Liquor outlets will once again be allowed to sell alcohol from Monday to Thursday between 9 am and 5 pm.

Keep religious gatherings and funerals small : Funerals and religious gatherings remain restricted to 50 people and no spectators will allowed at sporting events.

Visit your family, but take care : Restrictions on family and social visits will also be lifted, although everyone is urged to exercise extreme caution and undertake such visits only if necessary.

Watch the time and remember to wear a mask : The curfew remains in place between 10 pm and 4 am daily and wearing a mask remains mandatory.

The Mercury