Traffic on the N2. Picture supplied

DURBAN - The police are searching for a bakkie and its occupants who offloaded bags of refuse and tyres on the N2 freeway before setting them alight and bringing traffic to a standstill yesterday morning. The incident took place on one of the major arterial routes into the Durban CBD and northern areas. The five traffic lanes at the intersection of the N2 and M4 freeway split were blocked.

It is believed that the protest was due to the ongoing stand-off between eThekwini Municipality and city contractors who collect rubbish in the uMlazi area.

Recently, refuse removal was disrupted in uMlazi, south of Durban, leaving residents fuming.

A dispute, allegedly over payment, saw contractors down tools last Wednesday, leaving piles of rubbish rotting in the heat.

Contractors said they were not paid for work done in December and were not given any explanation. In a brief statement released last week, the municipality urged residents to keep their refuse on their premises, saying it was negotiating with the contractors to find a solution.

Durban metro police spokesperson Parboo Sewpersad said he was not sure if the incident was linked to protesting workers. He said when police arrived at the scene shortly after 6am, there was no one in sight besides the frustrated motorists.

“Whoever did this knew that targeting the northbound peak traffic would get attention,” he said.

Police monitoring CCTV cameras on the N2 freeway, near the old Durban Airport, identified a bakkie offloading refuse at the scene.

Ethekwini spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela condemned the act, saying it was wrong for anyone to vent their anger in that manner.

He said the city would conduct an investigation into the incident. “We do acknowledge that we have issues with contractors in uMlazi, but we have implemented temporary measures. We are trying our level best to resolve the impasse between contractors and the municipality,” he said.

Mayisela also assured uMlazi residents that refuse removal had resumed in the affected areas as Durban Solid Waste (DSW) was utilising internal resources to continue with refuse collection in the affected areas.

People who may know the whereabouts of the bakkie are urged to contact Durban Metro police at 0313610000 or 0313112807 between 7am and 4pm.

- THE MERCURY