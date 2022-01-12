Cops launch hunt for killers after Sydenham man is gunned down in drive-by shooting

Durban - Sydenham SAPS are on the hunt for a gang of suspects after a 35-year-old man was gunned down outside his home earlier this week. Jared Johnstone was shot several times and succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

According to police, Johnstone received a phone call with the caller asking him to go outside. Minutes later, he was shot. Police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala, said the motive for the shooting is unknown and police are investigating further. A case of murder has been opened.

The community has meanwhile called on police to step up patrols and crime-fighting efforts in the area, which has become a crime hotspot in recent months. Johnstone's cold-blooded murder comes just weeks after a 24-year-old woman was gunned down at the Georgehill informal settlement in Sydenham. IOL previously reported that residents living between Sydenham Heights and Georgehill Road were afraid of outing drug dealers in the area, for fear of getting killed.