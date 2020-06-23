Cops on the hunt for witness "who stood behind cop" as he allegedly pepper sprayed and threw boiling water on girlfriend

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - Police are searching for a woman who may be able to assist them with an attempted murder case involving an uMlazi policeman. Thabiso Eugene Mchunu, 37, who is employed as a constable at the uMlazi police station, appeared in the uMlazi Magistrate’s Court yesterday for his bail application that is being opposed by the State. The State has alleged that on June 5 Mchunu forced his 28-year-old girlfriend into his vehicle and then drove her to his home. There he ordered her to strip naked before tying her hands behind her back with cable ties. He then pepper sprayed her in her face and on her genitals, before pouring boiling water from a kettle over her. The woman police are searching for is another girlfriend he had at home with him at the time, Asanda Mbhele, who was allegedly standing behind him during the incident. Police are looking for Asanda Mbhele, who may be able to assist with an investigation into the attempted murder case. Anyone with information can contact the investigating officer on 076 400 6640.

She was also allegedly still present at the scene when two police officers arrived after the victim’s family went to the police station to report the incident. Testifying under cross examination by Mchunu’s attorney Phumzile Msimang, investigating officer Wayne Unger told the court that he had attempted to trace Mbhele without success.

“I spoke to her mother on Friday and yesterday, and I have spoken to the accused’s relatives, but I don’t have a contact number for her. Her mother has not seen her for seven months,” Unger said.

Unger said that when Mbhele’s mother called her phone it cut off and she had not been able to speak to her daughter. Unger said the State opposed bail because the victim was “terrified” of Mchunu and her family was also afraid of him, and there was concern he would interfere with them.

Unger described the victim’s injuries, saying she had been injured on her wrists because of how tight the cable ties had been tied and she had burn wounds on her face, breasts and down to her stomach.

Msimang told the court that Mbhele would be testifying as a witness for Mchunu.

She said the accused disputed all the allegations against him.

He had no previous convictions, she said, adding that he was not a flight risk and would move away from the victim and her family, to Verulam.

“The accused stands to lose a lot should he be refused bail because he will lose his job and he has a minor child he supports,” Msimang said.

Prosecutor Linda Radebe said Mchunu had “a violent personality.

“The likelihood of whether he will commit further offences is there in the evidence. He assaulted the mother of the victim, he assaulted the father of the victim.

“This gender-based violence which has become a pandemic, starts with what we are faced with today because when the courts are confronted with issues like this, the question of bail has been a burning issue all the time.

“At the end of the day, it can be said he was arrested by the police and the courts gave him bail. The accused cannot be released on bail because it is not in the interests of justice,” he said.

Mchunu was remanded in custody and ordered to appear in court later this week for the bail ruling.

The Mercury