DURBAN - Police and other security agencies will be on high alert during the Nedbank Cup final between Kaizer Chiefs and TS Galaxy at the Moses Mabhida Stadium tomorrow. Provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said security planning for the big match between the SAPS, the Security Clusters and the Premier Soccer League (PSL) had been on-going for weeks.

In April last year, 11 people were arrested after violence broke out at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban after Kaizer Chiefs lost to Free State Stars in the Nedbank Cup semi-final.

One of the hooligans who stormed the stadium pitch was sentenced to three years in jail for assaulting a security guard.

Damage to the stadium was estimated at over R2.6million as the mob set several fires and broke windows.

Kaizer Chiefs were ordered to pay a fine and made to play two of their league matches behind closed doors at the same venue as punishment for the violence perpetrated by the club’s supporters.

Zwane said police officers and security personnel would also be stationed in and around the stadium precinct to tackle the problem of fake tickets and resale of match tickets.

“Police and other law enforcement will monitor the event and ensure that there is peace and stability,” said Zwane.

He also urged spectators with valid tickets to be at the stadium early as the gates would be opened at 2pm.

Kick-off would take place at 7pm, Zwane said.

He also advised motorists to come early to avoid congestion at the parking gates.\

