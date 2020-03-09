Coronavirus in SA: Four more test positive in KZN

Durban - A total of seven people have all tested positive for coronavirus. This is according to Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, who said all seven are a part of the group of 10 people who returned from Italy earlier this month.

The four new cases are from KZN. This includes a couple from uMgunundlovu and two men from the Pietermaritzburg area. A woman in Gauteng also tested positive.

He was addressing the media during a press briefing on Monday. Mkhize said the tracer team will continue to conduct tests on all those who may have been in close contact with the infected parties. He added that all seven will be monitored by the team who will then update the inter-ministerial committee and regular updates will be shared with the public.

In Durban North, two pupils from Chelsea Preparatory tested negative for coronavirus. It is believed that the children were in close contact with the country's first patient recently.

Department of Education spokesperson, Muzi Mahlambi, said the children were tested by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases and their tests were negative.