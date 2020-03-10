Coronavirus in SA: Minister says all seven patients are in isolation

Durban - The Health Ministry has confirmed that all seven patients who tested positive for coronavirus are in isolation facilities where they are being treated.

National Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, was speaking during a briefing on Tuesday morning. He said all contacts have been traced and are being tested.

"All contacts are currently under home-based quarantine. These quarantine procedures are benchmarked against world standards for home based quarantine and are being strictly monitored by the contact tracing team," Mkhize said.

He said there were no other Covid-19 cases in the country.

"All of these patients belonged to the group that travelled to the Province of Milan in Italy on a ski trip. There were 10 members of that travelling group and one did not return to South Africa but travelled to the UK. The remaining two travelers are currently under home quarantine and await their test results which should take about 48 hours to be concluded. All the patients are currently in isolation facilities where they are being treated," Mkhize said.