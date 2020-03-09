Coronavirus in SA: Minister to engage with religious sects over Easter celebrations

Durban - Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize said his department would engage with religious leaders about precautions to take before the busy Easter period in light of the Covid-19 cases in the country. Mkhize was speaking at a briefing in Pietermaritzburg on Sunday that was attended by religious leaders, business and civil society. He said with the coming Easter ­holidays, when churches hold large gatherings, there was need for a “discussion” on how the period would be handled. Bishop Vusi Dube, a member of the health portfolio committee in the KwaZulu-Natal legislature and leader of eThekwini Community Church, said he would work closely with the Health Department regarding educating people on Covid-19. Dube said he had spoken to his approximately 1200 congregants at each service on Sunday to “conscientise” them regarding Covid-19 and hygiene precautions such as hand washing.

He said he had told congregants not to panic, and that he would be advising them not to shake hands.

However, he said the church’s Easter convention would go ahead as planned and that it was expecting about 10000 people to attend each service under a marquee in the Durban CBD.

Mkhize confirmed at the weekend that a third person had tested positive for Covid-19 in South Africa.

The Health Department announced that the third person was the wife of the Hilton man who contracted the virus after they had travelled with others to Italy. The second confirmed case, which was announced on Saturday, was a Gauteng woman who was part of the same group that travelled to Italy.

The minister said the Gauteng woman had displayed some symptoms, but they were not very serious.

Mkhize said the Hilton couple’s two children had been tested and the results had come back negative.

“However, as part of taking extra precautions, the children will remain in self quarantine until their parents have tested negative.

“At that point, they will also be tested to ensure that they remain negative,” he said.

According to Mkhize, the doctor who is treating the Hilton man was happy with his recovery and was awaiting further tests before he would be able to return home.

“I called the patient and he said ‘I’m better now, all those problems are gone I’m waiting for the doctor to tell me when to go home’,” said Mkhize.

While his wife was also well, the department said she was at Grey’s Hospital.

“We expect the results of the other six group members who travelled to Italy within the next 48 hours,” said Mkhize.

The minister said what was important was to demystify the virus, and he urged the public not to panic.

“The health professionals, both in the public and private sectors, are fairly competent to manage this thing.

“All we need is to get people to co-operate.

“They must inform us if they have been to an area where there has been a problem, report if they have challenges,” he said.

Mkhize said the fight against the virus was not just a medical one, but depended on people in their communities.

“We’ve got a responsibility to stop the infection from spreading,” he said.

Mkhize added that South Africa’s infections had originated in Italy, and that none of the thousands of South Africans living in China had contracted the virus.

He noted that the number of cases and deaths in China were fewer than those in other countries.

Meanwhile, Mkhize said that some of the South African students living in Wuhan had changed their minds about returning.

Just over a week ago, the government announced that it had decided to repatriate South Africans from Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak.

Mkhize said one of the students had said that initially the virus was in China, but now it was across the world.

