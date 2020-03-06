Coronavirus: Is the health minister ok?
Durban - Yes. The national health minister is just fine.
On Friday, the Department of Health laughed off claims that the minister was battling a sickness of his own. Department spokesperson, Lwanzi Manzi, said the minister was fine.
"People are so silly," Manzi said.
Questions were raised over the state Dr Zweli Mkhize's health following a press briefing held on Thursday where he confirmed that a South African man had tested positive for the coronavirus.
The 38-year-old man who lives in Hilton, in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands is the country's first - and only - confirmed case so far.
During a live broadcast of the announcement, the Twitteratti began asking questions about Mkhize's health when he coughed - a few times - during the press briefing.
The questions continued to roll in on Friday after Mkhize led an inter-ministerial task team through another media briefing in KZN at Hilton's Cowan Preparatory School where the patient's children attended school. Health Minister appears sickly, constantly coughs throughout the press conference.
Minister, Are We Safe mara? 🤔🤔#Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/rdEBRry9pT— PULE 🇿🇦 MATLHO (@PuleMatlho) March 6, 2020
South Africa's health minister @DrZweliMkhize coughs his way through a news conference on #coronavirus. I notice he's using the elbow-covering-mouth technique. https://t.co/9ECUPiW15r— andrew harding (@AndrewWJHarding) March 5, 2020
#CoronaVirusSA— Tebby (@TebbyVin) March 5, 2020
Please screen our health minister
Just saying.test him to for corona virus...that cough...
Zweli Mkhize is also just dealing with his own virus, the man looks really sick. Next thing they will say South African Minister dies. #CoronaVirusSA— Ayanda🐼 (@TwinPhama) March 6, 2020
"We visited the patient and there is nothing to worry about." Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize— Tripple OG ® (@Lebogang018) March 6, 2020
🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/st1RvKtEFd
The Mercury