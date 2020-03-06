The MercuryNews

Coronavirus: Is the health minister ok?

By Se-Anne Rall Time of article published 8h ago

Durban - Yes. The national health minister is just fine. 

On Friday, the Department of Health laughed off claims that the minister was battling a sickness of his own. Department spokesperson, Lwanzi Manzi, said the minister was fine. 

"People are so silly," Manzi said. 

Questions were raised over the state Dr Zweli Mkhize's health following a press briefing held on Thursday where he confirmed that a South African man had tested positive for the coronavirus. 

The 38-year-old man who lives in Hilton, in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands is the country's first - and only - confirmed case so far. 

Many social media users felt Minister of Health Dr Zweli Mkhize looked under the weather while he was briefing the media on South Africa's first confirmed coronavirus case. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency (ANA)


During a live broadcast of the announcement, the Twitteratti began asking questions about Mkhize's health when he coughed - a few times - during the press briefing. 

The questions continued to roll in on Friday after Mkhize led an inter-ministerial task team through another media briefing in KZN at Hilton's Cowan Preparatory School where the patient's children attended school.  Health Minister appears sickly, constantly coughs throughout the press conference. 


