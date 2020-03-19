Coronavirus: KZN records three new cases

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Durban - There are three new confirmed Covid-19 cases in KwaZulu-Natal. Earlier on Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the country's total Covid-19 cases had climbed to 150. According to the latest figures, announced by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases, a 26-year-old man who had travelled to Mexico and the USA, a 29-year-old woman and a 71-year-old woman who travelled to the UK were the latest KZN residents to be tested and their results confirmed. It is unclear, at this stage, when or where the 29-year-old woman travelled to. While numbers continue to climb, residents breathed a sigh of relief on Wednesday when KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala announced that the country's first Covid-19 patient was due to go home. Zikalala was speaking during a meeting of the province's executive committee.

"We can say with no doubt that patient zero, the one who was the first person to contract the virus is recovering and is ready to be discharged," Zikalala said.

The father of two and his wife were a part of a team of ten people who travelled to Italy. The couple and at least five others from the group tested positive.

As previously reported, the man placed himself in isolation after exhibiting symptoms. It is believed that he and his wife were then placed in isolation at the Greys Hospital in Pietermaritzburg.

On Thursday, Zikalala launched the Siyayinqoba iCoronavirus campaign, which is an integrated multi-sectoral response to the epidemic.

The campaign will be lead by a provincial command team which will be chaired by Premier Zikalala and comprise Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu, Economic Development MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube , Transport and Community Safety MEC Bheki Ntuli and Human Settlements MEC Peggy Nkonyeni.

Zikalala said the team will meet every week to ensure multi-sectoral coordination, including at district and local municipality level.

An overview of the latest stats:

Gauteng

A 41-year-old female who travelled to the Democratic Republic of Congo

A 43-year-old female who travelled to the Democratic Republic of Congo

A 37-year-old female with no international travel history

A 54-year-old female who travelled to the United Kingdom

A 58-year-old male who travelled to the United Kingdom

A 38-year-old male who travelled to France

A 70-year-old female who travelled to the United States of America

A 30-year-old male who travelled to Spain

A 45-year-old male who travelled to the Democratic Republic of Congo

An 85-year-old male who travelled to Switzerland

A 64-year-old male who travelled to Vietnam and Thailand

A 41-year-old male who travelled to the Netherlands

A 23-year-old male with pending travel history

A 5-year-old female with pending travel history

A 44-year-old male with pending travel history

KwaZulu-Natal

A 71-year-old female who travelled to the United Kingdom

A 26-year-old male who travelled to Mexico and the United States of America

A 29-year-old female with pending travel history

Mpumalanga

A 56-year-old female who travelled to France

Western Cape

A 53-year-old female who travelled to the United Kingdom

A 30-year-old female who travelled to the Netherlands and Qatar

A 45-year-old male who travelled to Mexico

A 70-year-old female who travelled to the United States of America

A 25-year-old female who travelled to the United Kingdom

A 37-year-old female who travelled to the United Kingdom

A 43-year-old female who travelled to the United States of America

A 31-year-old male who travelled to Spain and the Netherlands

A 53-year-old female who travelled to Switzerland, Austria, Czech Republic and Germany

A 22-year-old female who travelled to the United Kingdom

A 63-year-old male who travelled to Switzerland, Czech Republic and Germany

A 22-year-old male who travelled to Spain and the Netherlands

A 32-year-old male who travelled to the United States of America

A 37-year-old male with pending travel history

A 34-year-old male with pending travel history

The Mercury