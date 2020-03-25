Coronavirus: Mayor Kaunda unveils plans to assist city's less fortunate
Durban - Water storage tanks will be provided to the city's more than 500 informal settlements as eThekwini Municipality adds its weight to the campaign to fight the spread of coronavirus in South Africa.
This week, eThekwini Municipality mayor Mxolisi Kaunda, announced that they have plans in place to help assist the thousands of families living at 590 settlements across Durban. Kaunda said the city has also partnered with non-governmental organisation and will be providing assistance for the homeless.
“To ensure that people can exercise personal hygiene and wash their hands regularly, we are providing water storage tanks in all informal settlements where no communal ablution facilities exists,” Mayor Kaunda said.
“We have also implemented safety measures at transit camps, hostels and mass care centres where we are accommodating victims of storm disasters. In all these areas we are installing liquid soap dispensers and hand sanitisers," he said.
He said the the city is working with NGOs and is investigating possible locations where they can be housed.
He assured residents that systems have also been put in place to mitigate the threat of outbreak in public transport facilities.
"We are collaborating with bus and taxi operators to create awareness and distribute hand sanitisers in taxi ranks and buses. The Municipality is also improving the cleaning of ablution facilities in all public transport amenities," he said.
As KwaZulu-Natal recorded an increase of Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, now 91, Kaunda urged residents to adhere to the rules set out by government in light of the 21-day lockdown.
“We need to pray for our City and the nation as a whole. Stay safe and remember by working together we can overcome this challenge,” Kaunda said.
The Mercury