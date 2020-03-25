Coronavirus: Mayor Kaunda unveils plans to assist city's less fortunate

Durban - Water storage tanks will be provided to the city's more than 500 informal settlements as eThekwini Municipality adds its weight to the campaign to fight the spread of coronavirus in South Africa.

This week, eThekwini Municipality mayor Mxolisi Kaunda, announced that they have plans in place to help assist the thousands of families living at 590 settlements across Durban. Kaunda said the city has also partnered with non-governmental organisation and will be providing assistance for the homeless.

“To ensure that people can exercise personal hygiene and wash their hands regularly, we are providing water storage tanks in all informal settlements where no communal ablution facilities exists,” Mayor Kaunda said.

“We have also implemented safety measures at transit camps, hostels and mass care centres where we are accommodating victims of storm disasters. In all these areas we are installing liquid soap dispensers and hand sanitisers," he said.

He said the the city is working with NGOs and is investigating possible locations where they can be housed.