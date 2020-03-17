Coronavirus: uMhlanga UIP closes northern beaches as a precaution

Durban - All northern beaches, in the Durban area, have been closed until further notice. According to the uMhlanga Urban Improvement Precinct, or uMhlanga UIP, this is being done as part of aquatic safety. Posting via their Facebook page, the uMhlanga UIP said this is being done as a preventative measure in terms of avoiding gatherings of more than 100 people in an area. Further updates will be provided on Wednesday. On Sunday, President Cyril Ramaphosa banned all gatherings of more than 100 people. This decision was undertaken as more and more cases of Covid-19 continue to be reported throughout the country.

Major sporting events have also been called off and scheduled for later in the year including the aQuellé Tour Durban cycle race. On Monday, organisers of the event released a statement saying the decision to postpone the aQuellé Tour Durban was taken after extensive consultation with the UCI, Cycling South Africa, KZN Cycling, the event sponsors and partners and stakeholders in the cycling community as the event sought to balance the significant public support for the event while ensuring that it unreservedly supports all of the initiatives announced in the government’s response to the coronavirus outbreak in South Africa.

Another event that was cancelled for 2020 was the Ultra-Trail Drakensberg. Organisers said UTD was due to have been held from April 24 to 26 with runners taking on trails of 160km, 100km 60km, 32km and 21km distances in the Maloti Drakensberg Park World Heritage Site and into Lesotho. The event has added significance in that it also provides runners with a route to qualification for the Ultra Trail Mont Blanc.

Organisers of the KAP sani2c also announced the postponement of the annual event. The new dates for KAP sani2c will be December 1-5 with the trail version taking place from December 1- 3, the adventure from December 2-4 while the race will be from December 3-5.

The Mercury