Corpse found in a car, two nabbed during Durban roadblock

Two people were arrested while transporting a corpse, in a roadblock on Sunday by the Durban Metro Police. In a statement, the city said, “ Metro Police have confirmed the arrest of two murder suspects following the discovery of a corpse inside their vehicle.”

Spokesperson for the eThekwini Metro Police, Colonel Boysie Zungu, said the suspect’s vehicle was stopped during a roadblock on the M41, when officers onsite noticed suspicious movement from the driver. “The vehicle was stopped on the M41 by Metro Police officials during a stop and search roadblock. The driver started to get jittery and attempted to flee from law enforcement at the scene and officers gave chase,” said Zungu. Upon thorough investigation and search of the vehicle, a human body was discovered wrapped in plastic. Medical personnel were called to the scene and confirmed that the person was dead.

“The two suspects have been detained at the Durban North South African Police Service Station where further investigations will follow. We take this opportunity to commend our members for a job well-done in apprehending the two suspects,” Zungu added. The city also revealed that there were several other arrests made during the roadblock, including 16 drunk drivers. The highest alcohol reading was 0,71mg/1 and the lowest was 0,28mg/1. Another two suspects were arrested for driving without professional driving permits (PrDP).