DURBAN - The KwaZulu-Natal police warned residents yesterday of people posing as Correctional Services officials who are running a prison jobs scam. In a statement, Captain Nqobile Gwala said: “If you are approached with a job offer, verify with the department concerned that such person is employed with that department and that they have a mandate to secure employment.”

“All government departments have a recruitment policy and procedures. Make sure you check with the department what their policy and procedures are.”

Gwala said reputable businesses and government departments did not require payment upfront from those applying for jobs.

If such a requirement is made, people should see it as a warning sign that the job offer is a hoax.

“Estcourt police are investigating several cases of theft where people have been ‘scammed’ out of their hard-earned cash. “Members of the community are being told there are posts available at the Department of Correctional Services.

“They are being made to pay a fee to suspects who are pretending to be representatives of the department,” said Gwala.

She said they were given dates when they should present themselves at Correctional Services for interviews, only to find out they have been scammed out of their cash.

