Corruption unlikely to take back seat during crisis

Durban - Non-profit organisation Corruption Watch’s executive director has warned that South Africans should not expect corruption to take a back seat while the world deals with the pandemic. “On the contrary, the crisis may exacerbate the abuse of power and resources,” he said. The NPO’s David Lewis warned that the relaxation of procurement regulations and the extension of powers to law enforcement may be abused. He called on the public to remain vigilant and committed to exposing corruption even as life was dominated by the necessity to limit the spread of the virus. “As attention turns elsewhere, unscrupulous elements in the private sector will engage in price gouging and procurement corruption,” he said.

This week the organisation released it annual report, “The Writing is on the Wall”, which reflected on how the public continued to expose corrupt individuals intent on abusing their power and looting public resources in key sectors last year.

“We release this report in the midst of a global and national crisis of unprecedented proportions. This crisis has thrown into sharp relief the deadly consequences of corruption, at this stage most particularly the corruption that has resulted in dysfunctional local government and that has devastated the public health and water sectors,” Lewis said.

The report is based on 3694 whistle-blower reports received last year that highlighted how individuals were robbed of access to their right to safety and security and basic services through corruption in policing, schools, healthcare and the mining sector.

The watchdog received an average of 10 reports a day last year.

According to the report, the highest number of reports were received in the policing sector, followed by schools, mining, traffic and licensing and healthcare.

The data showed that 29% of corruption reports involved national government, a 2% increase from 2018, while local government accounted for 26%, and the provincial government 20%. As in previous years, most reports were received from Gauteng followed by KwaZulu-Natal.

Lewis said the issue of corruption in the policing sector emerged repeatedly over the year, with members of the public reporting abuse of power, bribery and dereliction of duty.

The report also highlighted irregular expenditure, financial misconduct, theft, moonlighting and other types of corruption in the public health sector.

The Mercury