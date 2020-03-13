Corruption watchdog commits to helping Dannhauser residents win back their community

Durban - Corruption Watch has pledged to assist the communities in Dannhauser affected by the mining operations. The organisation held a series of meetings with the community last week where the members voiced their frustration about Ikwezi Mine. In a three-day discussion, a legal researcher at Corruption Watch, Mashudu Masutha, said it had discovered there had been no communication from government or the mine to the affected communities. Mashudu said since 2016, after it released its research into corruption vulnerabilities by the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE), they had received a number of reports from KwaZulu-Natal about mine-related issues. She said KZN was one of the provinces where mining operations remained under the radar.

‘There is no access to any kind of justice for all three communities. You have a situation where there is alleged police interference where they are acting as agents of the mines. The police are a government body and for them to be involved in a relationship between the community and the mine is problematic. The mines are using police officers as a way to restrict the communities’ ability to communicate with the mines,’ said Mashudu.

During last week’s meeting, communities said they were being attacked by police whenever they tried to send their memorandum to the mine.

Mashudu said that by engaging with the community, she could feel the level of despondency and mistrust.

‘There is no leadership structure or forum, but they rely on the municipality and councillors to be the ones that speak on their behalf, but they are quiet.’

Corruption Watch said it would assist the communities to form a leadership structure that would engage with the mine.

‘Regarding employment, there are allegations of a lot of nepotism and bribery. There’s an expectation and legal obligation that a certain percentage of workers must be employed at the mine but due to corruption this has not happened. There are no projects to upskill communities, no roads are being upgraded, no school or library is being built, just nothing.’ Mashudu said the government needed to ensure that companies mining in the province adhered to a social and labour plan.

She said that if this was not resolved soon, companies were going to continue with the extortion from communities.

Mashudu added that the role of the DMRE was to ensure that the companies delivered on what they promised when they applied for the mineral right.

The DMRE confirmed that it was aware of complaints by communities raised against Ikwezi Mining because of the demolition of houses in 2017.

The department said the demolition was as a result of a court order and it was working with relevant stakeholders to resolve the matter.

‘Complaints were received regarding cracked houses as a result of mining. However, the department will need details of the specific houses in order for the department to investigate.

‘The affected families have been engaged and have had their houses built. The remaining families have not reached agreements with the mine,’ said the department.

