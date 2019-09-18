File photo: Rogan Ward/Reuters.

Durban - COSATU has called for the Minister of Employment and Labour to provide clarity on a recent department statement regarding “illegal strikes”. Last week, The Office of the Registrar of Labour Relations said in a statement that “it is now illegal to embark on a strike action before conducting a secret ballot of members”.

While the Labour Relations Act had made reference to balloting, the amended Labour Relations Act (LRA) requires that, before engaging in a strike or lockout, parties must conduct a secret ballot of members.

Cosatu has responded by calling the statement false and inflammatory.

Matthew Parks, the Cosatu parliamentary co-ordinator, said the union condemned the statement.

“The Department of Labour issued a factually devoid statement, indicating that it is now illegal for workers to embark upon a strike without balloting,” said Parks. According to South African law, Parks said, “illegal strikes” do not exist.

There were only protected (where a strike certificate is issued by the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration) or unprotected strikes, he said.

The union said yesterday that, while balloting had always been a necessity, it did not make a strike illegal.

“It is with regard to this that we support the call for the minister to intervene and provide clarity.”

The union yesterday said it, along with finance sector trade union The South African Society of Bank Officials, would be holding a strike on September 27, in defence of workers who are being retrenched from the banking and financial sector.

Meanwhile, the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) said its members planned to approach the court over the secret ballot issue, as they viewed it as a violation of workers’ rights, as enshrined in the Bill of Rights.

“The secret strike ballot is a tactic meant to fatigue workers and unions from exercising their constitutionally guaranteed right to strike, meant to diminish the already shrinking power of the working class,” said Saftu.

The department’s acting spokesperson, Makhosonke Buthelezi, said that balloting prior to strike action has always been in the LRA.

“So with the amendments, the department is trying to bring clarity and enable workers to exercise their right, in terms of deciding whether to strike or not to strike,” said Buthelezi.

He said the Labour Relations Amendment Act of 2018, which came into effect on January 1, 2019, provides that a secret ballot must be conducted before members embark on strike.

“When the Amended LRA kicked in on January 1, 2019, unions were given six months to amend their constitutions to include the secret ballot element as it has become law.”

The Mercury