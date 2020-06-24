Council says the lights will stay on despite R1.5bn revenue loss in April and May

Durban - Despite the loss of revenue to the tune of R1.5billion in April and May, eThekwini Municipality has reassured residents that there will be no disconnections based on estimated billing. Speaking following a meeting of the city’s executive committee on Finance, Security and Emergency Services Committee, municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said meter readings could not be conducted in April and May 2020, due to Covid-19 regulations. He said the city therefore put a moratorium on the disconnection of services that is expiring on June 30, 2020. "Due to the lockdown, many customers have not paid their bills and this has had a massive impact on the city’s collection rate," he said. Durban mayor, Mxolisi Kaunda, said the city has lost R1.5bn in revenue in April and May.

“We are a caring municipality and our doors are always opened for engagement with our customers battling to pay. We urge those who can afford to pay but opt to take an advantage of Covid-19 to pay for services. We all need to be mindful of the fact that for the city to provide basic services, it needs revenue,” he said.

Kaunda further assured customers who have received higher bills based on estimated readings that they will be remedied when actual meter readings are taken. He cautioned customers that if they do not start paying for services, their debt profile is likely to increase considerably.

Deputy City Manager, Finance Cluster, Dr Krish Kumar vowed that there will be fairness.

“We will ensure that we are fair to our customers and we will not disconnect a customer based on an estimate. We will utilise information derived from the meter reading process only and any disconnection process will commence thereafter, if necessary," he said.

The city’s leadership has therefore called on the Water and Electricity Units to speed up the process so that customers are billed on what they consumed.

The Mercury