While some opposition parties questioned why the municipality was buying buses for the use of the bus company Tansnat, others welcomed the move, saying it would ensure that there were enough buses to service the city’s growing routes.
In a report tabled before the executive committee recently, the city revealed that it would spend R255m on 100 buses a year.
Krish Kumar, the city’s chief financial officer, said he could not speak on the challenges posed by the ageing fleet in terms of operations, but confirmed that the city was budgeting to replace the fleet. He estimated that a single bus would cost between R2m and R3m and with the budgeted amount, they could be replacing around 60-70 buses each financial year.
According to the report tabled before exco: “The bus fleet is in decline and a large number of buses are over 10 years old. Furthermore, they are out of contractual requirements for the receipt of the provincial subsidy. There is also the interruption of service as peak hour requirements cannot be met.”