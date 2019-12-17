Council to spend R765m to renew ageing bus fleet









File image: IOL Durban - eThekwini municipality is set to fork-out R765 million over the next three years to purchase 300 buses as part of its plan to renew its ageing bus fleet. While some opposition parties questioned why the municipality was buying buses for the use of the bus company Tansnat, others welcomed the move, saying it would ensure that there were enough buses to service the city’s growing routes. In a report tabled before the executive committee recently, the city revealed that it would spend R255m on 100 buses a year. Krish Kumar, the city’s chief financial officer, said he could not speak on the challenges posed by the ageing fleet in terms of operations, but confirmed that the city was budgeting to replace the fleet. He estimated that a single bus would cost between R2m and R3m and with the budgeted amount, they could be replacing around 60-70 buses each financial year. According to the report tabled before exco: “The bus fleet is in decline and a large number of buses are over 10 years old. Furthermore, they are out of contractual requirements for the receipt of the provincial subsidy. There is also the interruption of service as peak hour requirements cannot be met.”

DA chief whip Thabani Mthethwa said they did not support the proposal that would form part of the budget next year. “Under the current situation, we’re buying Tansnat buses, this is an entity that already owes the municipality close to R400m. That’s why we’re saying the municipality can’t spend one cent on this,” he said. “We know that there’s a need for buses but we believe that the buses should only be bought after the municipality has established an entity that will run the buses. There’s a resolution that was made years ago that allows for the entity to be established to run the buses, but there has been no action on it,” he said.

IFP leader Mdu Nkosi said until such time that the council implemented its resolution to take over the running of the bus service, buses would continue to be run by Tansnat because of the contract in place.

“Part of the strategy that we said must be looked at as part of in-sourcing is that the city should buy the buses incrementally, so when we take over the service there are no areas that have disruptions because the buses are old.”

He said some of the buses being bought were for the new GO!Durban routes that had come online, adding that some of these buses bought for that purpose were already being used.

A senior manager at Tansnat, Vickesh Maharaj, refused to comment, saying they were awaiting feedback from the city.

The management of the city’s buses has been a controversial subject. After buying the buses back from Remant Alton in 2008, the city handed over its fleet to Tansnat for daily operations.

However, this arrangement has not been without any controversy, with the city recently claiming to be owed more than R300m by the operator.

The city has since gone the legal route to have the debt serviced, but the operator is fighting back, also claiming that it is owed money by the municipality.

