Councillor murdered in front of his daughter

Durban - The murder of an ANC councillor, who was gunned down in front of his daughter on Tuesday night, has left his entire family traumatised.

uMlazi ANC Ward 84 councillor Bhekithemba Phungula was shot dead at his home just after 6pm, at Engonyameni Reserve, south of Durban.

Phungula’s daughter, Nqobile, who witnessed the incident, said she was coming home from hospital at the time her father arrived home.

She said a man appeared and they heard two gunshots, and that the suspect ran away.

“The death of our father - in his home, in front of us - has left us traumatised,” she said, adding that the whole family was living in fear.