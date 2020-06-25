Councillor murdered in front of his daughter
uMlazi ANC Ward 84 councillor Bhekithemba Phungula was shot dead at his home just after 6pm, at Engonyameni Reserve, south of Durban.
Phungula’s daughter, Nqobile, who witnessed the incident, said she was coming home from hospital at the time her father arrived home.
She said a man appeared and they heard two gunshots, and that the suspect ran away.
“The death of our father - in his home, in front of us - has left us traumatised,” she said, adding that the whole family was living in fear.
eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said Phungula’s death was going to leave a huge void.
“The fatal shooting of councillor Phungula came as a shock to all of us and it is sad that we have been robbed of such a valuable leader and a dedicated servant of the people,” he said.
KZN MEC for Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Sipho Hlomuka, who visited the family yesterday, described the incident as brutal.
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said a case of murder had been opened at Bhekithemba police station.
The Mercury