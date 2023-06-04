Councillor urges community not to see eThekwini Municipality workers as being lazy

Durban -- ANC councillor Nkosenhle Madlala has urged eThekwini residents not to assume that when they see municipal workers sitting under a tree, it is because they are dodging work. Madlala, who is also an Executive Committee member, said that while there are some cases where that could be the truth, there are a myriad of other challenges in the municipality that could be contributing factors to that situation.

He was speaking recently as the councillors in the Executive committee debated the salary increase for the coming years for some of the city’s workers in certain grades. The councillors in the opposition benches had expressed their reservations about the annual increase, saying it is hard to justify the increase to ratepayers in light of the poor service level ratepayers have to endure. Madlala said, “When we see the municipal workers sitting together somewhere under a tree, we should not assume that they are avoiding working. It could be a simple case that they are waiting for the truck that brought them there, to take them to the next site.