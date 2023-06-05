Independent Online
Monday, June 5, 2023

Councillors call for eThekwini Speaker to be charged over jailed councillor collecting a salary

EThekwini Municipality council speaker Thabani Nyawose. File

EThekwini Municipality council speaker Thabani Nyawose. File Picture: Tumi Pakkies/African news Agency(ANA)

Published 1h ago

Durban - Opposition parties in the eThekwini council say the Speaker of council, Thabane Nyawose, has lost their confidence as the leader of the council and have called for him to be investigated by the body that investigates councillors for wrongdoing.

The councillors accused Nyawose of being partisan in how he handled the matter of jailed ANC councillor Muzi Ngiba.

Ngiba has been in police custody for almost a year awaiting trial on allegations that he had murdered his predecessor, and has continued to draw a council salary. It is estimated he has earned close to half a million rand while in prison.

Last week the Speaker revealed to the council that a recommendation had been sent to the MEC for Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Bongi Sithole-Moloi, to remove Ngiba as a councillor

IFP councillor Mdu Nkosi said the IFP was disappointed in the Speaker for keeping quiet about the matter for so long.

“Our code of conduct is clear, if a councillor is absent and misses three consecutive meetings, that councillor must be expelled. You decided to keep councillor Ngiba for quite long, the writing is on the wall, it is because he comes from the ANC,” said the IFP leader to Nyawose during the meeting.

Nkosi added: “You forgot one thing, it is taxpayers’ money that pays the councillor, not your money or the city manager's money. It is wrong for those residents to stay for such a long time without a councillor.

“You Mr Speaker must be subjected to an investigation by Ethics (committee – the committee investigating wrongdoing by councillors). You must be charged because you failed in your duty, you failed your office as the Speaker and I must tell you we do not trust you if you conduct business in such a way. The money must be recovered as this is taxpayers’ money,” said Nkosi.

Councillor Imtiaz Syed from the Active Citizen Coalition questioned: “If another councillor was arrested for the murder of his predecessor, will you then act in the same way as you have acted in the (matter of) councillor Ngiba, simply to avoid a by-election?”

Nyawose defended himself saying he had to act in a legal manner that was compliant with the legislation governing local government.

THE MERCURY

eThekwini municipality

Thami Magubane
