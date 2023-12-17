Councillors honoured for their hard work

Two DA councillors in Durban have been honoured by a business in the Durban North area for their dedication and hard work. Glenashley-based restaurant Comics Foodbar issued Recognition Awards for councillors Nicole Bollman and Shontel De Boer on Friday last week.

Comics owner, Sharmaine Reddy said the two councillors deserve to be honoured for their work in the community. “We have been most impressed with the commitment and dedication displayed by these two councillors, especially during times of crises. They often went beyond the call of duty to keep residents and business informed of disruptions and on progress in repairing faults. In addition, these councillors were on the ground assisting residents during the water crisis,” she said in a statement. She said the Comics Hero of the Year award, a title shared by Bollman and De Boer, garnered overwhelming support from Comics' customers. Reddy announced that this recognition ceremony will become an annual event in the Durban North calendar and invited other businesses to join in these initiatives.

She added, “We expect it to grow into an elaborate awards ceremony with different categories to inspire and motivate members of the community to continue serving and being of assistance.” “Through this initiative, Comics Foodbar aims to acknowledge individuals who put in extra effort to keep the community safe,” she said. Reddy said Comics is aware that there are many other members of the community who have made an indelible impression on citizens, such as members of the police forum, street committees, school governing bodies, welfare bodies, religious groups, and volunteer organisations. These individuals will be honoured next year.