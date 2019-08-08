File Image: IOL

Durban - THE SOUTH African Local Government Association (Salga) has urged councils to use the various tools at their disposal to hold senior officials in failing municipalities to account. Salga was commenting after councillors of Msunduzi Municipality last week said they wanted to look at whether they could withhold salary increases for municipal employees who were not doing their jobs.

The councillors were upset that if the municipality performed poorly, they would lose their annual salary increments while officials still received theirs.

Sabelo Gwala, the provincial chief executive for Salga KwaZulu-Natal, said the exemption was based on financial reasons, not performance.

He said it would be difficult to advance the argument at the bargaining council that the entire municipal structure had not performed.

“If this is directed at normal municipal employees, we would urge the council to revisit the matter. But if this is directed at senior municipal staffers, that is something that we would support,” he said.

He added that councils had numerous tools to deal with senior managers who had not performed. He said that among them, they could impose the non-payment of bonuses and increments, and could pursue civil claims against officials who had failed to protect the interests of the municipality.

“They already have the mechanism to address such issues,” he said.

An official at the Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta), who asked not to be named, said councillors had a mechanism to address the issue.

“Its a performance issue, they should assess how the municipality has performed, and on the basis of that they can take away the incentives. Its simply consequence management.”

Jaycee Ncanana of the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) said they would support a freeze on increments only if it was directed at those who had been politically deployed.

“Those are the people employed to execute the vision of the council, and are the ones who should feel the pinch should things go wrong.

“We cannot have a situation whereby this starts to affect the general workers who are covered by the bargaining council and are not responsible for the vision of the municipality.”

He said the use of the exemption clause was for when a municipality was experiencing financial problems.

“Even then, there are conditions under which we would allow it. That includes us going through their financial records to determine whether the situation is as bad as they are claiming.”

Cogta spokesperson Lennox Mabaso declined to comment on the matter, saying it was a Salga matter.

The Mercury