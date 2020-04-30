Couple stuck in Asia, with 1000 others from SA, plead to be brought home

Durban - Brandon and Tammy Regnart, who flew to Bali, Indonesia, for their honeymoon, have been stranded in Asia along with almost 1000 South Africans, and are unable to fly home due to the Covid-19 lockdown. Regnart said he and his wife had managed to travel from Bali to Jakarta in the hope of catching a chartered flight home on Tuesday. However, they were advised at the last minute that the flight had been cancelled as insufficient tickets had been sold. He said the private charter had been arranged via a South African living in Australia. The tickets cost R21500 each and it cost them R2100 each to fly from Bali to Jakarta. “We paid for the tickets and everything was looking very positive. And then we got the news that this flight had been cancelled due to not enough tickets being sold. Now that it is cancelled and with the airports being closed, we cannot get back to Bali,” Regnart said. “So now there is more money spent and we have no definite return date. Things are getting worse.”

He said he was aware of at least 25 South Africans who were still stranded in Jakarta, seven of whom were staying in the same hotel.

“Jakarta is in lockdown. We have to stay in our hotel rooms. We can’t sit in the lounges, swim or gather in groups. There are two or three small shops on the hotel property, that’s were we can get our essentials.”

Regnart said he had now booked another flight with Qatar for R35000 per ticket to fly home on May 4 but the airline had advised him that it was unlikely the plane would be permitted to land in Johannesburg.

Earlier, Regnart said the South African embassy in Bali and the Department of International Relations and Co-operation (Dirco) had pushed them from pillar to post when they had enquired about repatriation flights.

He said South Africans who were stranded with them in the country were struggling.

“Everyone is struggling; and seeing that we don’t have a date in sight when we might get a flight or be able to go home it is very difficult to set a budget and to know what you can spend on food or water and accommodation,” he said.

Regnart said the couple had been stranded in Bali for weeks before travelling to Jakarta in the hopes of making their way home.

Darren Bergman of Home Away from Home (HAFH), a group that provides support to South Africans stranded outside the country as a result of lockdowns, said about 1000 South Africans were stranded in several countries in Asia, including Vietnam, Thailand and Indonesia. He said they urgently should be flown home or assisted with food parcels, medicine and shelter.

“The whole of Asia has nearly 1000 people who need to come home as soon as possible. Some of them are already on a code blue - people who have run out of money and are living on handouts. They have run out of medicine and we should be doing anything and everything to get an aeroplane to that side of the world. We have to do that within the next week or two, even if we ask people to fund it from our state coffers,” Bergman said.

He said Dirco had worked hard to bring many stranded citizens home but Department of Transport rules that prohibited international flights that were repatriating foreigners stuck in South Africa from arriving with passengers was hindering progress. He said the DA had written to the department last week to raise the issue but had not yet received a response.

“This could be constitutionally challenged because people have a right to consular services and repatriation is a consular service,” Bergman said.

“We believe that the remaining people need to be brought back no later than next week. Anything later could result in the first South African disastrous crisis abroad.

“HAFH again calls on the department to please renegotiate its edict around the double crew clause, causing empty planes flying in daily and immediately negotiate with airlines such as Qatar, Ethiopian, Emirates and others that have many voucher holders, to allow them to undertake and fulfil charter flights back to South Africa immediately,” he said.

Dirco and the Department of Transport had not responded to questions at the time of publication.

The Mercury