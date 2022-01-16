Couriered vehicle licence disc service being offered at Pick n Pay stores countrywide

Durban – Motorists, who often have to stand in long queues, will now have another option to buy their vehicle licences as Pick n Pay has introduced a three-step vehicle licence disc renewal system. According to Pick n Pay, the three-step process allows motorists to renew their vehicle licence without having to stand in queues at traffic departments and post offices.

The first step is to register with your cellphone number at the till in store or on the Pick n Pay Vehicle Licence Disc Online Renewal portal. Once on the portal, provide your details and set up your password to complete your profile. “Once your profile has been set up, you can update the dashboard of the portal by adding the details of your vehicle(s).”

A clear image of your ID document or card, a copy of your existing vehicle licence disc and proof of residence should be uploaded. “When you are ready to renew your vehicle licence disc, make sure you have uploaded the required documentation and captured the address you would like the disc to be delivered to on the portal.” Pick n Pay said motorists would also receive renewal notifications before their disc expired via their chosen communication preference that they’ve selected on the portal.

In the second step motorists are required to set up a payment on the portal and opt to pay in a Pick n Pay store. Payments can be done at Pick n Pay supermarkets, hypermarkets, clothing stores, liquor stores, market stores and express stores in all areas across South Africa. “Your vehicle licence disc renewal payment will include the following, which is automatically added to your payment amount: the amount for the licence renewal, a licence disc renewal admin fee of R345 (including VAT) and a delivery fee of R99 (including VAT),” said Pick n Pay.

Pick n Pay said if outstanding fines are not paid the disc will not be allowed to be renewed. “If there are any outstanding fines that are blocking your renewal, you will have the option to select these fines to include in your payment. If you do not settle these fines, your disc cannot be renewed.” Pick n Pay said the payment amount provided on the portal will be linked to your mobile number, which you can provide as a reference when completing the third step, which is making the payment in-store.

“Your vehicle licence disc will be couriered to your chosen address within 10 business days after your payment and required documentation have been received.” In KZN there are more than 180 stores offering the service, some of which include: Liquor Local Florida Road - Durban

Local Florida Road - Durban

Express Umlazi - eThekwini

Liquor Link Hills - eThekwini

Express Verulam - eThekwini

Express Chatsworth Circle - eThekwini

Clothing Gateway - eThekwini

Express Bridge City - eThekwini

Liquor Springfield - eThekwini

Liquor Kwadukuza Mall - Stanger

Clothing Cascades - Pietermaritzburg

Clothing Woodburn - Pietermaritzburg

Clothing Athlone Circle - Pietermaritzburg

Clothing Meer en See - Richards Bay Richards Bay

Liquor St. Johns Howick - Howick CLICK HERE for the full list of stores.

For Customer Support during business hours email: pnp_customer_sup[email protected] You can also log your queries on the portal by clicking on the support icon to receive assistance. A picture of a notice board at a Pick n Pay advertises their licence disc renewal system which is being offered at Pick n Pay supermarkets, hypermarkets, clothing stores, liquor stores, market stores and express stores across South Africa. Picture: Social Media.