ACTOR and presenter Theunis Nel will be compensated by the RAF following a motorcycle accident in which he lost his arm.

DURBAN - Soapie actor and presenter of various Afrikaans TV magazine shows, Theunis Nel, is due to receive R2million in general damages from the Road Accident Fund (RAF) following a motorcycle accident after which his arm had to be amputated. Nel has featured in popular soapies such as Egoli and Sonkring. He also presented several programmes, including Pasella.

He was also the producer and director of Woema, a programme featuring the sport of motoring and motorcycling. Nel is a respected member of the motorcycle fraternity.

He was involved in a motorcycle accident in 2014 on the N1 near the Garsfontein off-ramp in Pretoria.

Netcare 911, which attended to the accident, described his condition as critical. Nel, who temporarily regained consciousness at the scene, recalled that one of the paramedics said he would probably not survive.

He suffered severe injuries to his right upper leg and knee, back and neck and fractured his pelvis. Both of his lungs had collapsed and he had a number of surgical interventions.

He instituted a multimillion-rand damages claim against the RAF in the high court in Pretoria.

Experts submitted reports to the court regarding his injuries and were of the view that he was severely traumatised by the accident.

Nel, although able to stand from time to time, is mostly dependent on a wheelchair. He was also left with unsightly scarring and cosmetic disfigurement. He also fractured seven teeth.

The court was told that he would probably be disabled for the rest of his life.

The RAF was last year ordered by the court to pay 100% of Nel’s proven damages and 100% of his accident-related future medical expenses.

Judge Vivian Tlhapi ordered that the RAF had to pay him R2m in general damages, which include pain and suffering, loss of amenities, emotional shock and trauma and disfigurement.

His legal team told the court that his life as a “limelight” celebrity has changed dramatically.

He has to take pain medication daily.

His lawyer Pieter Coetzee, of Gert Nel Attorneys said the R2m awarded at this stage of the proceedings was one of the highest for general damages in the history of the bench in South Africa for these types of injuries.

The next step was to determine how much he should be awarded for past and future medical expenses, loss of earnings and earning capacity. This would make up the bulk of the claim.

Coetzee said they welcomed the judgment and the RAF’s approach towards the aspect of general damages.

While judges often reprimand the fund for not instructing their legal team timeously, the RAF was ready for the case this time.

He said the RAF not instructing their lawyers had become a major problem over the years, causing people to be denied justice on the day of the trial.

Coetzee added that they were happy to have been able to provide Nel with interim financial relief.

