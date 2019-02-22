File photo

DURBAN - The Department of Social Services has been ordered by the Pietermaritzburg High Court to return 146 children to the Ladysmith and Newcastle care centres from which they were forcibly removed last weekend. The chief executive of KZN Christian Social Services, Reverend Gerhard Botha, lodged an urgent application this week to have the children returned to the Morester Children’s Home in Ladysmith, the Morester Children’s Home and Home Meah in Newcastle.

He told the court that the children in question were vulnerable children who had largely been disappointed by adults who should have shown them care and protection. He said there were also children who had no existing family to take care of them.

“The child and youth-care centres provided a stable and predictable environment where they have the best prospect of developing and thriving.

“I believe that it is in the best interest of the children to be returned to the three centres.

“The forced removal of such a child from this type of setting without any warning or consultation is devastating,” he said.

The court application was not opposed by the department. The high court ordered that the children be returned within 36 hours.

Department spokesperson Ncumisa Ndelu said they were awaiting the court order before any action was taken.

“We have not yet received the court order and the 36 hours are applicable from the time we receive it. Once we see the actual order, we will take it from there,” Ndelu said.

The children - aged from 1 month old to 21 years old - were removed after the department said they were investigating allegations of abuse at the Ladysmith facilities.

According to Botha, the children were placed in separate facilities in Richards Bay, Port Shepstone and Colenso.

In his affidavit, Botha said managers at the homes received word “through the grapevine” that the department intended closing the homes.

“The rumours were of such a nature that I could not merely ignore it and I wrote to the Department of Social Services on the same day. No response was received,” he said.

The next day, officials arrived at the homes to remove the children, informing the managers that it was “under the instruction of the department”.

“Some of the children have been at the centre shortly after they were born and know no other home,” he said.

He said the older children’s schooling was interrupted, adding that the move would have serious implications for children with learning disabilities.

“People who did the removal could not produce any paperwork in the form of a court order or notice issued under the act. In Morester Home the children were petrified because officials arrived with SAPS officers who were heavily armed. It caused chaos to erupt,” Botha said.

- THE MERCURY