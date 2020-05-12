Court protest against Andile Mbuthu's killing dispersed

Durban - Dozens of people protested outside the Verulam Magistrate’s Court where the six men accused of the kidnapping and murder of matric pupil Andile “Bobo” Mbuthu appeared on Monday. More than 200 oThongathi residents demonstrated against the teenager’s killing. They were ordered to disperse because their presence was in violation of the lockdown regulations. Mbuthu went missing two weeks ago after he was accused of stealing alcohol from a tavern in oThongathi. Ntobeko Ngidi, Mbuthu’s relative and the family’s spokesperson, said the family were battling to come to terms with what had happened.

Mlungisi Thabethe, 28, Lindani Ndlovu, 26, Andile Nhleko, 27, Mcedisi Mzobe, 27, Siyanda Msweli, 26, and Malusi Mthembu made their first court appearance after they were arrested last week.

The six men accused of kidnapping and murdering the 16 year old teenager "Bobo" made their first appearance in Verulam Magistrates Court today. They would remain in custody and are to appear back on court on Tuesday for formal bail application. @TheMercurySA#JusticeForBobo pic.twitter.com/IU28VGYGmi — Zwid'omkhulu (@SakhiNxumalo) May 11, 2020

When the accused walked into the dock, the family of the dead teen shook their heads while others kept their faces down.

Defence attorney Chris Gounden told the court that the accused had told him they were assaulted at the police station where they were detained.

Speaking to The Mercury, Gounden said he had made an application to the court for the accused to be detained at the police station until their next court appearance.

“This is because of the lockdown, because if they go to Westville Prison they would not be brought back to court. We want to fast-track the matter by having them stationed at the police station,” Gounden said.

However, State prosecutor Sabelo Ziqubu said the State had no prior arrangement made for the accused to be detained at the police station.

He said because of the size of the cells and the number of people detained there, it would be a violation of the lockdown regulations for them to be kept at the police station.

Magistrate Rajesh Parshotam adjourned the matter to next Tuesday, when the accused were expected to make their formal bail applications.

Parshotam said the accused would remain in custody at Westville Prison, and arrangements would be made with the prison authorities to allow them to come to court.

Ngidi said the family were hoping the State would oppose bail, adding that when he saw the accused walk into court his “heart sank”.

“The sad thing is that we know these people. All we want now is for the law to play its part,” Ngidi said.

Human remains found in the Wewe River in oThongathi on Friday were believed to be those of the missing teenager.

Police took samples for forensic tests to determine the identity of the remains.

Ngidi said the family were waiting for the DNA report, but were preparing for the funeral in the event that this was Mbuthu.

