Court rules on Shembe church leadership









The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has ruled that the late Inkosi Vela Shembe had been the legitimate leader of the Nazareth Baptist Church based at eBuhleni Picture: Pixabay Durban - The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has ruled that the late Inkosi Vela Shembe had been the legitimate leader of the Nazareth Baptist Church based at eBuhleni. The long-standing battle over the leadership of the church has been ongoing for eight years following the death of leader Inkosi Vimbeni Shembe in March 2011. The succession battle saw the church splitting in two with some members, called the eBuhleni faction, recognising Vimbeni’s son Inkosi Mduduzi Shembe as the rightful leader. Other members, called the Thembezinhle faction, believed that Vimbeni’s cousin Inkosi Vela Shembe was the leader. The SCA was dealing with an appeal brought by Mduduzi against a KwaZulu-Natal high court and appeal court ruling that found Vimbeni had nominated Vela to be the leader. The lower courts had ruled that a deed of nomination, which was the key piece of evidence relied on by Vela and which stated that the late leader had nominated him as leader, was valid.

They also found that Mduduzi, who was announced as the leader at his father’s funeral by Inkosi Mqoqi Ngcobo, had failed to show that his father had verbally nominated him.

In a judgment handed down this week, SCA Judge Trevor Gorven said it was Inkosi Vimbeni’s lawyer Zwelabantu Buthelezi who held the only written nomination from the leader.

Buthelezi first met the late leader during 1995 when he was briefed to represent him in a court case challenging his leadership.

The church’s constitution, allowing for a single nomination and appointment by the leader, was only adopted in 1999. During late January 2000, the late leader told Buthelezi that he wanted to avoid another succession battle after his death. For this reason he asked Buthelezi to draft a document nominating his successor.

He ensured that Buthelezi included the full names and identity number of the nominee.

Buthelezi drafted the document and sent it to the late leader. The signed document was returned to Buthelezi dated February 11, 2000. Buthelezi kept it in his safe until the death of the late leader.

Judge Gorven said that nothing more was communicated to Buthelezi on this score until March 16, 2011, when he received a letter addressed to him written in isiZulu and signed by the late leader, where Vela was nominated to be the leader.

It was also initially claimed by the appellants that this was a forgery, but this contention was abandoned in the light of the handwriting experts’ evidence to the contrary.

Judge Gorven said Vimbeni made it clear that he wanted to avoid any succession battle on his death.

“He had his choice reduced to writing and signed it. He nominated one person. He ensured the inclusion of the full names and identity number of his nominee.

“When he was close to death, he reminded Buthelezi in writing of his instruction to announce Vela as the leader at his funeral.

“The reminder was sent on 16 March 2011, 12 days before his death. This date was, on any version, the last claimed communication of his choice,” Judge Gorven said.

“The desire to avoid leadership disputes after his death runs like a golden thread through these actions of the late leader. He aimed for a seamless transition in the leadership of the church, without any disputes.”

The judgment further read that it was “highly improbable” that the late leader would have made a second nomination, and it was “even less probable” that he would have made an oral nomination when he was clearly aware that he had made a written one already.

Regarding Ngcobo’s evidence that Vimbeni had told him that he had nominated Mduduzi more than once, the court found this was “inconceivable”, especially because after the fourth occasion, Vimbeni told his doctor three days later that his attorney alone was to deal with succession.

The court also said there was no proof to support Inkosi Mduduzi’s argument that his father told him verbally that he would succeed him.

The Mercury