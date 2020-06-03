Covid-19 adds to KZN's health budget woes

Durban - The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Health overspent its budget by R80.4million, according to its fourth quarter preliminary budget performance 2019/20 report, which was tabled in the provincial legislature recently. Acting chief financial officer Phumelele Shezi said the over-expenditure was equivalent to 0.18% of the department’s adjusted appropriation for the financial year. He said there were several reasons for the overspending, including the impact of Covid-19. The department’s total expenditure equated to R45.2billion for the period and some of the department’s services, such as administration, central hospital services, health sciences and training and health-care support services had collectively underspent R228.9m. District health services had the greatest over-expenditure totalling R138.4m.

Among the budget items highlighted that had led to the over-expenditure in district health services was the higher-than-expected cost of medico-legal claims against the department.

“Transfers and subsidies was overspent by R35.472m, mainly due to medico-legal claims that were higher than budgeted for,” he said.

However, he said the total sum of claims was lower than the high of R439m recorded in the 2018/19 year, which was due to a backlog of cases and poor record keeping, which had resulted in a poor legal defence with some claims.

The main contributors to the 2019/20 costs were Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital (R33.936m), Benedictine Hospital (R17.231m) and Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital (R12.486m).

“The department attributes the decrease in 2019/20 to cases being delayed in anticipation of the establishment of the centres of excellence across the province which will treat claimants in lieu of large financial settlements,” he said.

Other items which led to overspending in district health services was goods and medicine (R285.164m) which was largely due to a drive to clear outstanding medicine and medical implant invoices.

According to the report, additional health services that contributed to overspending included emergency medical health services which overspent R32.167m mainly due to the acquisition of 113 new ambulances to replace 114 vehicles which would be disposed of due to the cost of maintaining an ageing fleet and the procurement of new uniforms and personal protective equipment for staff.

Provincial hospital services overspent by R94.964m, mainly due to the replacement of medical equipment, including ventilators and anaesthetic machines on agreement that the national Health Department would reimburse the province, which did not materialise. Health facilities management overspent by R43.763m.

