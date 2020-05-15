Covid-19 burials do not increase water pollution risk, report

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - A Water Research Commission report has indicated that the burials of people who have died of Covid-19 does not increase the risk of pollution of the environment and groundwater as the virus is unlikely to survive. However, according to the report entitled Death and Burial in the Time of Covid-19: Environmental and Health Risks, very little is known regarding Covid-19, and there are no records available for mass burials. “Although previous strains of coronaviruses have caused death, scientific evidence is sparse on whether an actual risk is posed when buried, especially in the context of mass burials,” the report said. “There is some available information regarding viral survival studies in human and animal bodies decaying due to death from avian influenza virus and foot and mouth disease (coxsackievirus) respectively. Based on this information, most pathogenic micro-organisms will not survive for long once death has occurred as they need a host to multiply and survive for prolonged periods to be continuously infectious.” Upon death of the host, there are little available nutrients for survival as these disease-causing organisms then have to compete for nutrients with other organisms responsible for body decay.

“When the host is finally interred (or buried), the concentration of viruses left will be released to the ground and surrounding environment. Although little to no research has been conducted on the survival of SARS-CoV-2 (the coronavirus that causes Covid-19) in the environment, coronaviruses are enveloped viruses that are unlikely to persist and retain their infectivity in the environment (including groundwater) due to their unstable nature and susceptibility to unfavourable conditions,” the report said.

The report stated that if conducted “according to the usual recommended health and safety practices choosing to bury or cremate a person who has died from Covid-19 should pose no additional risk to people or the environment”.

The report said the South African Cemeteries Association had provided guidelines for the preparation of mass burials and cremation of Covid-19 victims if it became necessary.

“In instances where new land has to be acquired for cemeteries, and subsequent burial, clear specifications are laid out to ensure that the health of the public is not compromised even though mass burial will occur,” the report said.

The guidelines require that burial does not take place near surface water streams or wetlands, or within 250-500 metres of drinking water sources, or in areas where groundwater is shallower than four metres.

South Africa’s groundwater is generally deeper than four metres, and most groundwater aquifers are difficult to access from the surface due to the depth and high geological variability overlying the aquifer.

So, far according to the report, there has been no evidence of people who have been infected from exposure to the bodies of patients who have died from Covid-19.

However, the World Health Organization and National Institute of Communicable Diseases had provided health and safety guidelines on the wearing of personal protective equipment and hand washing for mortuary and crematorium staff, as the virus can survive on surfaces for up to 72 hours.

Rico Euripidou, an environmental epidemiologist and health campaigner with environmental justice group, groundWork, said viruses relied on a host for survival.

“Outside a host depending on its cellular structure and in particular its outer coat, viruses can survive for different amounts of time.

“One thing that has been a boon is that this virus’s cell surface can be broken down and just soap and water is very effective in breaking down the virus,” he said.

“If they don’t have a host or the host dies, the virus dies with the host unless the viral load is high enough that it can shed from the cadaver to someone else. If you were a cemetery worker or coroner and didn’t maintain strong hygiene to break the chain of affection, then you could be infected,” he said.

SA Cemeteries Association chairman Pepe Dass said he was not necessarily concerned about the virus contaminating ground water but about the country’s historically high demand for burial space.

He said more than 500 000 people died annually placing a strain on space in cemeteries.

“Covid-19 is not the issue now, it is the persistent demand for grave space and that impacts on the land available. Municipalities throughout the country are having a problem,” he said.

The Mercury