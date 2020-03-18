Covid-19: City to provide hand sanitiser, liquid soap at informal settlements

Durban - Informal settlements, communal hostels and transit camps across Durban will soon have access to liquid soap dispensers. While the city has moved to reassure residents that these communities will have access to clean, running water. eThekwini Municipal mayor, Mxolisi Kaunda, said of the estimated 590 informal settlements which are home to approximately 240 000 families in eThekwini, more than 100 000 households have access to clean running water and washing facilities through the communal ablution blocks which have already been provided. "The municipality will provide water storage tanks in all informal settlements where no communal ablution facilities exist. These will be filled by mobile water tankers," he said. Kaunda said additional water points will be installed at all 2 200 communal ablution facilities. He said consumer education teams and project liaison officers will embark on awareness campaigns and distribution of posters and pamphlets encouraging preventative measures.

"In terms of mass care centres for victims of storm disasters, there are 91 people who remain in four mass care centres. All facilities have access to water and ablutions. These centres will be provided with soap, sanitisers and education materials," he said.

Kaunda said the hand sanitisers will be regularly filled by cleaning staff.

"There will be ongoing sanitation and cleaning of facilities to ensure hygiene for occupants. Consumer education teams and project liaison officers will be embarking on awareness campaigns and distribution of posters and pamphlets encouraging preventative measures," he said.

Hand sanitisers will be provided at entrances to all rental stock. There will be ongoing sanitation and cleaning of facilities to ensure hygiene.

"The municipality has 25 taxi ranks across the city and it has already engaged with stakeholders within the industry to create awareness and bring alignment on measures to prevent the spread of the virus," he said.

The taxi industry is already distributing sanitisers to commuters.

"The municipality has improved cleaning of ablution facilities within taxi ranks to include sanitisers and ensuring that they are continuously disinfected. Bus operators will be procuring and installing hand sanitisers holders in buses. The drivers will receive gloves, masks and individual sanitisers," he said.

Futhermore, the municipality will be installing Jojo tanks and standpipes at taxi ranks to increase the availability of water.

"The water war-room that was established a few weeks ago to deal with the challenge of water supply in communities has been instructed to increase the frequency of water supply, particularly in areas where water is supplied by water tankers," Kaunda said.

