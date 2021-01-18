Covid-19 claims life of KZN MEC

DURBAN - TRIBUTES have poured following the death of KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Bheki Ntuli who died this weekend due to Covid-19 complications. The 63-year-old Ntuli, who was appointed to the position of MEC in September 2019, died late on Saturday at a Durban hospital. KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala said they were saddened and shocked by Ntuli’s death. He described Ntuli as a humble, loyal, dedicated, hard-working and an exemplary servant of the people of KZN. Zikalala said Ntuli was a team player, who always led from the front, including when it came to fighting Covid-19 in the province. “He is a soldier who died with his boots on. He was often at the coalface of this epic battle from the time the first case was confirmed in March 2020. He led many campaigns against the virus as the chair of the Justice, Crime Prevention Cluster with the Provincial Command Council,” said Zikalala.

Born in Mtubatuba in northern KZN, Ntuli worked in the African National Congress (ANC) underground structures and was involved in uMkhonto WeSizwe. He also served as a shop steward of the National Union of Metal Workers of SA (Numsa) and was involved in the formation of ANC structures in the then northern Natal region. Ntuli served for more than 15 years as the chairperson of the ANC in the Musa Dladla Region.

“We are very saddened by his demise and wish to convey our sincerest condolences to his family and to the rest of the provincial executive. We have lost a humble servant of the people, and a true champion of the poor and the downtrodden,” said Zikalala.

Ntuli is a second member of the KZN provincial executive council to die from Covid-19, after ANC KZN spokesperson Ricardo Mthembu died last year.

DA KZN leader Zwakele Mncwango expressed his shock and described Ntuli as an MEC who was always available to work for the community.

IFP President Velenkosini Hlabisa described Ntuli as a selfless leader and who, in a short space of time since his appointment as the MEC, had proven to be equal to the task.

The EFF in KZN said Ntuli’s death came as a shock and further warned people to follow the Covid-19 regulations.

The Mercury