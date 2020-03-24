'Covid-19 four' released into self-isolation will follow strict NICD guidelines

Durban - The four patients who tested positive for Covid-19 and who were at Durban’s Addington Hospital have been sent home to self-quarantine. Their release comes days after their lawyer wrote to the KZN Department of Health demanding their release. They claimed they were being “held captive by the state”. The patients, represented by Futcher & Poppesqou Attorneys, were part of the group of 10 who travelled to Italy last month. Seven of them tested positive for the virus. “Patient Zero”, from Hilton, who was the first South African to be diagnosed with Covid-19, was part of that group. His wife also tested positive a few days later.

Both were sent home last week after spending two weeks in quarantine in hospital.

Attorney Mark Futcher confirmed the release of the Addington four, saying they were now in the same position as most other South Africans who had tested positive for Covid-19.

“The four remain in good health and are asymptomatic. They will remain in self-quarantine until they receive two consecutive negative test results as per the official NICD (National Institute for Communicable Diseases) guidelines,” Futcher said.

He said the patients expressed their gratitude to the staff and doctors at Addington Hospital who did an exemplary job while they were in their care.

“These hospital beds are now ready and waiting for those patients who require hospital treatment while recovering from Covid-19,” he said.

In a letter addressed to KwaZulu-­Natal Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane- Zulu and the chief executive of Addington Hospital, Penny Msimango, last week, the patients made numerous appeals to authorities within the hospital for their release. They raised concerns that there had been discrepancies in the handling of cases nationally and within the province.

Their letter referred to a confirmed case of a patient in Gauteng who had been allegedly released into self-isolation “prior to a negative test result being received”.

It also referred to another confirmed case of a patient at Grey’s Hospital in Pietermaritzburg who had allegedly been released into self-isolation prior to a negative result being received.

Speaking at a briefing on Monday, Simelane-Zulu said that of the patients who were at Addington Hospital, a couple were released on Saturday after testing negative on two separate occasions.

Simelane-Zulu said the Hilton man and his wife had also been released, as neither was showing symptoms.

She said another patient, who was being kept in a private facility, was also released on Saturday after being tested twice and showing no symptoms. When The Mercury attempted to interview one of the patients, Futcher said his clients were not ready to speak to the media.

“They are well and for now will stick to the statement sent via our offices,” Futcher said.

