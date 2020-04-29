Covid-19 in SA: Treasury gives go-ahead to fill all frozen doctor posts

Durban - The South African Medical Association (Sama) has criticised the government for bringing in just over 200 Cuban medical experts to help South Africa’s fight against coronavirus, arguing that the government should have exhausted local expertise first. Responding to the criticism that local doctors were not being employed to help bolster the response to the Covid-19 pandemic, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said that the Cuban doctors were here to augment South Africa’s human resources. “They have a particular strength of community medicine and that is where we are very weak,” he said. Mkhize said the 217 Cuban doctors had arrived in the country as a “medical brigade” to help fight the virus. He said they would also be calling for retired doctors to assist.

He said they specialised in cordoning off a community to assess its health, while SA’s model was more hospital-centric, where sick people were immediately sent to hospital for medical treatment.

He said the Cuban doctors would help the department to analyse trends in the spread of the virus on the ground.

“They will be working alongside South Africans. They will not take anyone’s post,” he said

“We have allocated these doctors on a weighted basis where the epidemic has hit hardest,” he said.

Mkhize said 26 doctors would be allocated to the Western Cape, 29 to Gauteng, 28 to KwaZulu-Natal; 20 to the Eastern Cape, 17 to the Free State, 13 to Mpumalanga, 13 to Limpopo, 13 to North West and 11 to the Northern Cape.

He said the Free State had done a “brilliant” job containing the virus, with just 100 people infected over the past few weeks.

“We believe that it’s given us hope that we can contain this infection in a number of areas,” he said.

“We have to up the game at this point. We have seen in some areas we have a cluster outbreak - in the Western Cape - and we have to ensure adequate support is put in these areas,” he said.

He said Cuba had also sent doctors to Italy, Spain and other countries.

Mkhize said the national treasury had given the go-ahead to the health ministry to fill all doctors’ posts that had been frozen to aid the fight against Covid-19.

He said Finance Minister Tito Mboweni had given a commitment that the funding would be found for additional health staff.

He called on all doctors who wished to apply to come forward.

Chairperson of Sama, Dr Angelique Coetzee, said South Africa had many public and private health specialists, family physicians and epidemiologists who would have heeded the president’s call for assistance during this challenging period.

“Retired doctors can be brought back into the service delivery system - even for a short time. They can also mentor younger doctors who lack the necessary experience and skills.

“Only when we have exhausted all our internal human resources should a consultative process between Sama, the Department of Health and the Presidency have been initiated to bring the Cuban specialists to South Africa,” Coetzee said.

She added that Sama found it “unacceptable that silo approaches” had been followed in the decision to bring the Cuban specialists to South Africa.

Sama will be requesting a meeting with Mkhize “to express its unhappiness on the processes and principals involved”.

Coetzee said Sama was not against roping in the “Cuban Brigade” but the government did not consult all stakeholders.

“While we are not averse to the so-called Cuban Brigade assisting us, we feel strongly that the principle of not engaging with Sama - as the biggest representative body of doctors in the country - is flawed and wrong,” Coetzee said.

Sama insisted that in light of the current poor economic environment in South Africa, the money spent on bringing the Cuban specialists to South Africa would have been better spent on first employing local doctors who had the necessary skills and experience to drive this process, especially in rural areas.

“There are many unemployed doctors and many community service medical officers have still not been placed. In addition, many private practitioners have indicated their willingness to assist,” Sama said.

The Cuban health specialists and workers landed in South Africa on Monday. The group consists of experts in the fields of epidemiology, biostatistics and public health; family physicians to guide interventions through door-to-door testing and to assist local health workers in health promotion and disease surveillance at the community level; health-care technology engineers to assist in maintaining the inventory, deployment and repair of aged medical equipment; and experts to provide technical assistance working with local experts.

At the briefing, Mkhize added that government’s decision to ease the Covid-19 lockdown in a “strategic risk-adjusted” approach was based on solid scientific evidence that extending it any further would not have had a meaningful impact on further delaying the spread of the virus.

He said they were pleased with the impact the lockdown and social distancing measures had had on slowing the outbreak of Covid-19.

“When we addressed the media two weeks ago we indicated the lockdown helped us reduce the rate of spread but it wouldn’t stop the spread.

“We’re quite pleased with what has happened and our model shows even if we’d made the lockdown longer it would not have pushed the curve much further.

“So when the president says we need to ease the lockdown, it was based on scientific projections.

“All our calculations proved that there wasn’t going to be any further benefit in the epidemiological conduct of the outbreak if we had extended it. It helped us to ramp up the health services. We have screened over 6 million people,” he said.

The Mercury