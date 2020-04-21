Covid-19: KZN government earmarks land to relocate shackdwellers to eliminate overcrowding

Durban - The Department of Human Settlements has identified more than 20 parcels of land to be used to relocate residents in informal settlements to eliminate overcrowding. This is part of the efforts to combat the spread of Covid-19. Residents from the Kennedy Road informal settlement were earmarked to be resettled as part of the national programme. Other settlements in the programme include Dunoon in the Western Cape, Duncan Village in the Eastern Cape, Stjwetla in Alexandra and Mooiplaas in Tshwane. Abahlali BaseMjondolo said they wanted guarantees from the government, including that those who will be moved will not be “victims” of evictions in the future. Human Settlements national spokesperson McIntosh Polela said there were still negotiations taking place with residents to be moved to 27 land parcels.

“We've deliberately not set the timelines (for relocations) because of the sensitivity involved in moving people. Historically, informal settlements residents have resisted and resented being moved. We've assured NGOs that residents will be moved not far from where they currently reside.

“Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has made it clear that there should be no evictions. Now there's a regulation which says so emphatically,” he added.

Abahlali BaseMjondolo leader S’bu Zikode said it was difficult to engage communities on the proposed relocation as there was little information.

“We're expected to engage with communities on this, but there's been no information given. We can't even give basic details. We don't want a situation where this is used for evictions.

"We know the national minister of human settlements had ordered that evictions must be halted, but there are municipalities continuing with the evictions and demolitions. For this relocation process to be fair, we want it to happen with the agreement of the community members, said Zikode.

“We want the people to own the land they've been placed on and the land must also be conducive to those people's needs - it needs to be close to where they're staying and close to their areas of employment,” he added.

“We want clarity on where these people will be placed we don't want them to be moved to tin structures. There are people who were moved to such structures in 2010 and they're still there.”

The Mercury