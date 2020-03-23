Covid-19: KZN records 60 confirmed cases

Durban - At least 59 more people have tested positive for Covid-19 since the province's first case was reported in Hilton at the beginning of March. On Monday, the Health Ministry announced that there have been a total of 402 confirmed cases of Covid-19, a massive jump from numbers announced on Sunday. Currently, Gauteng has 207 confirmed cases of Covid-19 patients with the Western Cape recording 100 and KZN recording 60.

Health minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, said the Northern Cape had also recorded its two confirmed cases. Mkhize said after President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on Monday evening, they will engage the public on further details and explanations on the results including the significant rise, the ongoing testing processes, each province’s progress on contact tracing efforts.

"It will be noted in the provincial and age graphs that there are areas that are listed as unknown. This is information that the National Institute of Communicable Diseases is still collating and verifying. Thereafter the graphs will be updated accordingly. Our priority is for provinces to be alerted of the new confirmed cases so that immediate contact can be made with the these new patients and ensure that contact tracing starts," Mkhize said.

Speaking at a briefing on Monday, MEC for Health in KZN Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu, announced that Patient Zero is currently at home and has since tested negative for Covid-19.

"You become free of the virus once you no longer have the virus and your two subsequent tests turn out negative. He has no symptoms and has tested negative on two different occasions and that is a good thing that the community needs to know. There are also two patients from Addington Hospital who were discharged on Saturday. They also tested negative on two separate occasions - as did Patient Zero's wife," she said.

Simelane-Zulu said a patient, at a private facility has also been released after testing negative on two consecutive occasions.

