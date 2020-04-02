Covid-19 lockdown: No, cosmetics and fragrances are not considered essential items

Durban - Your beauty products may not be considered essential items. Women took to social media this week complaining that certain Clicks and Dischem stores had blocked off access to beauty products. Some posted photographs of plastic placed over facial washes, make-up and moisturisers. "Cosmetics, fragrances, fashion accessories - such as Claires and jewellery - and electrical beauty items like hair dryers and straighteners are not classified as essential items, said Clicks Chief Commercial Officer, Rachel Wrigglesworth. "Personal hygiene products are considered essential items. This includes all skincare, haircare, hair removal items for men and women, deodorants and sanitary products, which are for sale and available in our stores. This also includes facial washes, facial cleansers, hairbrushes, shampoos, hair conditioners, razors and condoms," she said.

According to Dischem only essential products are being sold during the lockdown.

"Non-essential items have been marked with an icon on our website," Dischem said.

The buying restrictions have been difficult for many, more especially smokers.

On Monday, National SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo reiterated that cigarettes were not listed as an essential items and people were only permitted to leave their homes to purchase groceries, seek medical help, buy medication and collect their social grants.

However, the Western Cape government announced on Thursday that it was giving smokers a break during the 21-day coronavirus lockdown.

It is the only province yet to have eased a ban on the sale of cigarettes. However, there is one condition – it has to be bought together with essential goods.

The Mercury