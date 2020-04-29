Covid-19: Mass screening and testing in full swing in Phoenix

Durban - Mass screening and testing for Covid-19 in Phoenix started in earnest on Tuesday, with health-care workers saying the process would continue for the next three weeks. Teams from the Department of Health would be accompanied by the metro police as they intend to conduct 3000 tests this week. Ward councillor Lyndal Singh said if the department did not reach their 3000 target by Friday, the testing would continue over the weekend. Door-to-door testing would be conducted, while other health-care workers would be stationed at the Caneside Clinic and Phoenix Plaza. Singh said while they were not encouraging people to leave their houses, loud hailers would be used to notify residents when the teams were in the area for residents to report for testing. “The teams have started in areas that are considered hot spots where people have already tested positive. We encourage people who have shown symptoms or believe they may have been in contact with people who tested positive for the virus, to come out for testing,” Singh said.

She urged residents who had been self-isolating to remain in their homes if they did not believe they were in contact with anyone who tested positive. “There are residents who are fearful of leaving their houses, but we are saying if they had never left their house and are showing no signs or symptoms, there is no need to be tested,” she said.

She said residents were not encouraged to flock into the testing venues, but rather wait for instructions from the authorities. “We don’t want a mass movement of people. There are many teams at strategic places in Phoenix and are going door-to-door,” Singh said.

She said once testing was complete on specific roads, the teams would branch out to adjacent roads to conduct more tests.

One resident, Avirusha Athanandh, said many residents were not obeying the national lockdown and were moving around the area freely.

She raised her concerns on Facebook, saying she hoped everyone living in Phoenix was tested for the virus.

“With the amount of movement around Phoenix and most people not obeying the lockdown rules, I hope everyone gets tested. We’d rather be safe than sorry,” she said.

The first reported case in Phoenix was two weeks ago when a 40-year-old man, who is employed by a food retail company, tested positive for the virus.

The Mercury