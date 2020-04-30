Covid-19: Municipalities crumble under financial strain

Durban - Municipalities in KwaZulu- Natal will struggle to deliver basic services this financial year as they have exhausted their funds in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus. Ricardo Mthembu, chairperson of the Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) portfolio committee, warned that several municipalities were under financial strain and others were on the verge of collapse. Members of the portfolio committee were informed on Tuesday that the national government had not made funds available to combat the spread of Covid-19. “None of the KZN municipalities have been granted relief funding to deal with the Covid-19 crisis. “They are using their budgets to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic, including the distribution of food parcels,” said Mthembu in a statement.

EThekwini Metro has been described as the epicentre of the virus in KZN and has recorded the highest number of confirmed cases, now standing at 383, followed by uMgungundlovu at 46 and iLembe at 26.

“There are some municipalities that are in danger of collapsing, that is why the financial support should be provided urgently.

“There are municipalities that had struggled to even pass their budgets,” Mthembu said.

He said they understood delays were because the national government wanted to put systems in place to ensure the money was used appropriately.

Mthembu urged residents who owed municipalities for rates and services to come forward and make arrangements.

“The municipalities will also have to re-prioritise their budgets and should communicate with the public that projects that had been planned would no longer be implemented.

“For instance, where a road had been promised, the councillors should go back to the community and inform them that because of this challenge that had not been budgeted for, that road would no longer be built.

“The community needs to be informed of these developments so they trust their leaders and the councillors will not find themselves at the receiving end of insults,” he said.

Mthembu said they would also be encouraging the MEC for Cogta, Sipho Hlomuka, to engage with his national counterpart to fast-track the release of funds.

He warned municipal officials not to rest on their la urels, saying the delay in the release of funds did not prevent the officials from planning how they should be spent, so as to not lose them to the national government.

“This does not mean that the procurement processes should be ignored. The municipality should keep detailed records of how and where the money was spent, and if the services were delivered,” he said.

