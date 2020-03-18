Covid-19: Only patients with referral letters from their doctors will be tested, say labs

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Durban - KZN residents who want to get tested for Covid-19 at a private laboratory will require a referral letter from their doctor before this is done. According to Lancet, Ampath and Pathcare laboratories, they will only test patients who come to their specified labs with a letter from their doctor. Scores of residents have taken to social media sites to complain of being turned away at private labs when they tried to get tested for Covid-19. However, according to Lancet Labs, testing for now, even in private labs will be prioritised for individuals that fulfill epidemiological and clinical case definitions and only if referred by a doctor. "Doctors and patients are urged to contact the National Institute for Communicable Diseases directly via the hotline if they want testing to be conducted. If doctors want their patients to be tested at Lancet and there is uncertainty about that patient meeting clinical and epidemiological critera, the Lancet virologist on call can be contacted," the organisation said.

The same advice was issued on the Ampath and PathCare websites in response to the outcry.

"Ampath is performing laboratory testing for Covid-19 by means of a highly accurate test that detects the virus’s genetic material (a PCR test). If your doctor suspects that you are infected he or she will send you with an Ampath request form and additional forms required by the Dept. of Health, for a throat swab to be collected for the test," Ampath said.

Ampath added, "Please phone your local Ampath depot before coming for the test so that they can advise you where to go and what you need to do to protect others from the infection. Please note that you cannot be tested without a referral from a medical doctor.

Where to get tested for Covid-19:

Lancet Labs

R1400

Medical rates vary dependent on scheme.

Lenmed La Verna Private Hospital -1 Convent Road, Ladysmith

Mediclinic Newcastle Private Hospital - 78 Bird Street, Newcastle Central

Life Empangeni Garden Clinic - 50 Biyela Street, Empangeni Central

Busamed Gateway Private Hospital - 36-38 Aurora Drive, Umhlanga Rocks, Umhlanga

Berea - 1st Floor, Mayet Medical Centre, 482 Randles Road, Sydenham

Ahmed Al-Khadi Private Hospital - 490 Jan Smuts Highway, Mayville

Life Chatsmed Private Hospital - Suite 121- 201 West Wing

Chatsmed Garden Hospital - 80 Woodhurst Drive, Chatsworth

JMH Isipingo Private Hospital Suite 2 Ground floor

Medical Towers Isipingo Hospital - 162 Phila Ndwandwe Rd, Isipingo Rail

Port Shepstone - 28 Bazley Street, Port Shepstone

Pietermaritzburg Suite - 205 Midlands Medical Centre, 162-166 Masukwana Street, Pietermaritzburg

Hilton Hilton Gardens - Hilton

Life Mt Edgecombe Private Hospital - 163 - 179 Redberry Rd, Rockford, Phoenix,

Life Entabeni Private Hospital - Suite 8 Level 3 West Wing Entabeni Hospital, 148 Mazisi Kunene Road

PathCare

R995 including VAT, and this price will be applicable to all patients.

It is not certain whether medical funders will reimburse this cost as a benefit, and it may thus be paid from medical savings accounts or the patient may be liable for the cost.

The virologist on call can also be contacted through PathCare’s switchboard at 021 596 3400.

Umhlanga Ridge - Suite 107, Ingenuity House, 325 Umhlanga Rocks Drive

Richards Bay - 3 Pinnacle Point, 9 Lira Link Road

Ampath

R 990

If you belong to a medical scheme we will charge your scheme at standard scheme rates.

Westridge - 5th Floor, 95 King Cetshwayo Highway

Umhlanga Rocks - 321 Umhlanga Rocks Drive

The Mercury