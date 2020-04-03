Covid-19 tracer teams to be deployed to Umlazi from Saturday

Durban - Healthcare workers and tracer teams will descend on the Durban south township of Umlazi on Saturday as part of goverment's Covid-19 screening project to intensify the battle against the coronavirus.

Speaking during a media briefing on Friday, KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala said the teams will be deployed to Umlazi on Saturday and each worker will have a specific uniform and an identification document which will be shown to residents prior to them being screened.

This is part of the roll out plan as announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa ealier this week. The programme will see 10 000 field workers visit people's homes to test for the virus in urban and rural areas.

Zikalala said there were a total of 225 positive cases of Covid-19 in the province. He urged residents to comply with the testing teams.

Umlazi was the first Durban township to record a coronavirus death. School teacher Tholakele Shandu passed away and Zikalala said three of her relatives were undergoing treatment. He said tracer teams were working to track down any other people who may have come into contact with Shandu.