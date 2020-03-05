Cowan House Prep confirms closure amid SA's first confirmed coronavirus case

Durban - Cowan House Preparatory School in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands has announced that there will be no school on Friday and all extra-curricular activities, including sports events, will be cancelled. This comes in the wake of reports that a parent at the school was confirmed as the first South African to have tested positive for coronavirus in the country. It is believed that the patient's children are enrolled at the school. "At this stage there is limited information available to the school to inform the decision of whether to close the school or not. We have been in constant communication with the experts of the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD). Their advice has been that it is unnecessary to close the school. However, due to the lack of clarity and uncertainty at this point, we have taken the conservative decision to close school," said school headmaster, Derek Braans. He said the closure will afford the school time and the opportunity to obtain additional advice and guidance. "We do not wish to create alarm or unnecessary concern, but feel a conservative action is appropriate under these circumstances," he said.

Braans said further information will be communicated to parents and the community on Friday.

On Thursday, the Health Ministry confirmed that the 38-year-old man had tested positive for coronavirus two days after he landed back in the country. The patient and his wife were a part of a team of 10 who travelled to Italy.

On Tuesday, the man felt ill and went to see a doctor and tests confirmed the diagnosis. He then placed himself in quarantine.

At this stage, the ministry has confirmed that the man is in communication with the National Institute of Communicable Diseases and a tracer team has been deployed to KZN to monitor the situation.

Contact has also been made with the airline that the man travelled back to SA and then Durban with, and other people who may have had contact with the patient.

The Mercury