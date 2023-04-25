CPF urges Pietermaritzburg residents to make a stand against crime

Durban - Pietermaritzburg residents have been urged to take a stand against crime as one of the men accused of killing 10 members of the same family in Imbali on Friday, appeared in court yesterday. The National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson for KwaZulu-Natal, Natasha Ramkisson-Kara, said the 26-year-old suspect had been charged with 10 counts of murder, three counts of attempted murder and unlawful possession of firearm and ammunition.

“The matter has been remanded to May 5 for bail investigations,” said Ramkisson-Kara. The other suspect remains in hospital under police guard while another is at large. A fourth suspect died in a shoot-out with police. James Martin, chairperson of the Townhill Community Police Forum in Pietermaritzburg, said it was shocking that people could take 10 lives so easily.

“This could be a family issue and an organised hit, but for an issue to be settled in this way and for 10 lives to be taken is just shocking,” said Martin. Martin said that Imbali and neighbouring Edendale had a violent history during apartheid and it appeared that violence persisted in the area. “It’s sad that during the apartheid years Edendale and Imbali were known for violent crimes and now the violence is still embedded and crimes of this nature still take place. It’s very unfortunate as these areas are known for their poverty and inequality. There are a large number of people here that are going to bed without three meals a day and this could be a contributing factor to the amount of violent crimes we are seeing.”

Sibusiso Chonco, DA PR councillor in Imbali, said the party sent its condolences to the family who lost their loved ones. “I will say it was a shock to me and the community as a whole. Government needs to invest to fight against crime by providing resources to the police stations. Plessislaer police station has a shortage of staff and resources, and it can’t cope with all the areas that they cater for.” KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube said the province was embarking on an intensive community mobilisation campaign against crime following a spate of violent crimes.