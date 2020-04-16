CPFs, neighbourhood watches call on police minister to relax restrictions on community patrols

Durban - Community Policing Forums and Neighbourhood Watches have called on police Minster Bheki Cele to lift the restrictions imposed on them during the lockdown. Speaking to The Mercury, several community safety structures have called on police to allow patrols in various areas following an increase in crime in their areas. Westville CPF chairperson, Asad Patel, said they have written a letter structures within local government to add CPFs and NHWs to the list of essential services. He said the steady increase in crime in urban communities during the lockdown is a cause for concern. Patel said the extension to the lockdown recently announced by the President is also likely to see an increase in crime due to increasing levels of unemployment and issues related to food security in the poorest communities.

"Against this backdrop SAPS needs to think creatively about how to embrace CPFs and NHWs in a manner that is responsible and supportive to SAPS’s crime fighting mission. SAPS is overstretched during the lockdown and extra eyes an ears would help them to respond to crime," he said.

In the Glenwood and Berea areas, residents have complained of an increase in vagrants in the area.

Some have complained of vagrants becoming violent and aggressive, almost grabbing parcels and swearing at residents for not giving them money.

Accoding to eThekwini Cluster Community Policing Forumchairperson, Imtiaz Syed, said CPFs and NHW bodies serve as platforms of engagement between the police and community.

"In times of disaster, the CPF has a role to play as they are already community activists, and activism and understanding of societal issues go hand in hand. CPFs also attend and advise on community issues," he said.

Heather Rorick of the Umbilo CPF said it has become an overwhelming problem to residents as prostitution is rife in the area.

"Our roads and streets are literally lined 24/7 with scantily-dressed women who make vulgar signs and lewd gestures to passing motorists, regardless even if these men are driving with their wives and children in the vehicle. In fact this is big joke to some who even have according to some residents, flashed their private parts to motorists," she said.

Rorick said the value of properties has declined.

"The whole area has deteriorated, from such a beautiful, peaceful, clean and green community to a disgusting area now known for brothels and drugs. Residents do not sleep due to the noise 24/7 from these brothels and from the sex workers spilling out onto the roads and streets fighting over turf and clientele. There are reports from residents that these brothels are a front for drugs."

"The CPF receives a huge amount of complaints every day about the brothels and drug dens in our community. Residents are angry with authorities and nothing is being done to stop this. Residents have threatened to take matters into their own hands of officials do not listen to Landlords who pay rates and taxes for their homes in this community.The CPF have stepped up projects that they were already working on in regards to these issues," she said.

Crossmore resident, Sanjay Ramrattan said there has been a spike in break-ins during the lockdown. Ramrattan who serves on his area's street patrol group said their road was near a park which meant criminals were able to scout people's home.

"Before the lockdown, we used to patrol the area and there were four burglaries. Since lockdown, it has spiked by 11. We have taken it upon ourselves to come out and patrol our own street. However, some people are scared of being arrested or fined," he said.

Another patroller, who asked not to be named, said he believed CPFs and street patrollers played an important part, not only in reducing crime in their wards but also by assisting with domestic violence matters, which were on the increase.

DA spokesperson on police, Andrew Whitfield, said the steady increase in crime in urban communities during the lockdown was a cause for concern.

"The extension to the lockdown recently announced by the President is also likely to see an increase in crime due to increasing levels of unemployment and issues related to food security in the poorest communities. Against this backdrop SAPS needs to think creatively about how to embrace CPFs and NHWs in a manner that is responsible and supportive to SAPS’s crime fighting mission. SAPS is overstretched during the lockdown and extra eyes an ears would help them to respond to crime," he said.

In a briefing on Thursday, National Minister of Police, Bheki Cele, said he had received several requests from CPFs and neighbourhood watches to join police as they patrolled during the lockdown.

However, Cele said CPFs and neighbourhood watches did not have the proper accountability structures in place.

"Patrolling can be done by those who have a line of accountability. When the soldiers or police do things wrong, we know where to go. I don't think CPFs and neighbourhood watches are vetted. These are the shortcomings at the moment. We are ready to engage with CPFs, and they are doing a good job," he said.

Cele said there has been no agreement on how to integrate CPFs or neighbourhood watches at the moment. He added that he was willing to engage with CPF and neighbourhood bodies to work on a way forward.

The Mercury