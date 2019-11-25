Crackdown on defaulters to recoup municipal debt









Sipho Hlomuka Durban - About R20.1billion is owed to KwaZulu-Natal municipalities for services rendered and the Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs said it would not hesitate to crack the whip on non-payers, including government departments. Cogta MEC Sipho Hlomuka launched the Masakhane Programme: Let’s arise and build, in the Ray Nkonyeni local municipality under the Ugu District last week. In an effort to recoup the billions of rand owed to municipalities, Cogta said it would take drastic steps against culprits who were compromising their financial viability. The Masakhane Programme seeks to encourage residents to register under the indigent policy framework, incentivise those who are paying for municipal services and implement punitive steps to hold accountable those who are not paying for municipal services. Some of the interventions announced by Hlomuka included a grace period for those who come forward who have defaulted on their municipal services payments or have illegal water and electricity connections.

He said the department was in talks with all municipalities in the province to incentivise those who were paying for municipal services, and for municipalities to aggressively register indigent residents under the indigent policy.

In one of the harshest interventions, Hlomuka said the department would take defaulters who refuse to settle their municipal bills to court.

This also included the possibility of attaching properties so that municipalities could recoup money owed.

This is catered for in the Municipal Systems Act, Municipal Finance Management Act and by-laws of municipalities.

“Currently the province’s municipalities are owed R20bn in total by various consumers. Out of this total, domestic consumers account for R14bn, which is 70% of the total debt.

“It’s for this reason that we have unveiled this programme whereby we will be embarking on an awareness drive calling on consumers who owe municipalities to come forward and make the necessary arrangements to pay up,” said Hlomuka.

Cogta would also work with municipalities to update their indigent policies so that residents who qualified could take advantage of the policy that was aimed at households that could not afford to pay their municipal rates and service charges.

“We will also be looking at municipalities to correct their billing systems because there have been complaints about incorrect billing. In the same breath, if people claim they are billed incorrectly, they must provide the proof,” he said.

When probed about residents who complained about the lack of service delivery in some municipalities, Hlomuka said that should not be an excuse for non-payment.

“Yes, there are complaints that municipalities are not rendering services perfectly. We are happy to go back and correct our mistakes.

“But this should not be an excuse not to pay. We are saying continue paying for your services while we rectify the issues. It can’t be that every service is an issue in a single municipality,” Hlomuka said.

The Mercury