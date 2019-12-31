Crackdown on those who set off fireworks illegally









South Africa - Durban - 30 December 2019 - Hundreds visited fireworks shops on Monday making preparaations for the year end parties Picture: Doctor Ngcobo/African News Agency(ANA) Durban - As Durban residents usher in 2020 tonight, the metro police have warned residents to follow the city’s fireworks by-laws as failure to do so will result in a R2500 fine. Metro Police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad said they had already received complaints from residents in the Malvern and Queensburgh area where people were setting off fireworks on roads. He said that municipal by-laws allowed for fireworks to be set off from 11.45pm on December 31 until 12.15am on January 1. “Anyone letting off fireworks outside of the by-laws’ stipulated times will be liable for a fine of up to R2500 which will be imposed by Metro Police. No person shall use any fireworks in any residence accept on the approved day and time,” said Sewpersad. He said they had received reports from residents about people pointing fireworks at other people, buildings, motor vehicles, and animals, which was prohibited.

“Residents must not light fireworks near or where animals are kept. No person may terrify, cause stress or endanger the life of any animal with fireworks.

“Fireworks such as air bombs, supersonic bangs, sound shells, fountain whistles, and screeches are prohibited as they cause a disturbance and are a nuisance to the public,” he said.

Low-hazard fireworks that can be lit in private homes include fountains, lawn lights and sparkles.

The by-law also calls for children under 16 years of age to be properly supervised by an adult when letting off fireworks.

Roland Rivaz from the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) said residents should ensure their pets were safely secured on their properties.

“People must put their domestic pets in a room or garage and put music on to lessen the sound of the fireworks. If your pet does get out, check with your nearest SPCA to see if they might have been found.”

The eThekwini Municipality said it would be hosting two displays tonight on the beachfront to usher in the New Year.

There will be a laser light display on the North Beach Pier and fireworks pyrotechnics display on the Wedge Beach pier.

“The displays are part of the city’s annual marketing initiatives to strategically position Durban as a mega tourism destination and to become Africa’s playground.”

The Mercury