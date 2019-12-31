Metro Police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad said they had already received complaints from residents in the Malvern and Queensburgh area where people were setting off fireworks on roads.
He said that municipal by-laws allowed for fireworks to be set off from 11.45pm on December 31 until 12.15am on January 1.
“Anyone letting off fireworks outside of the by-laws’ stipulated times will be liable for a fine of up to R2500 which will be imposed by Metro Police. No person shall use any fireworks in any residence accept on the approved day and time,” said Sewpersad.
He said they had received reports from residents about people pointing fireworks at other people, buildings, motor vehicles, and animals, which was prohibited.