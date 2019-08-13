Aroona Chetty, director of Phoenix Child Welfare; Saras Perumal, supervisor (Phoenix Child Welfare); Yogas Nair, editor of The Mercury; Dr Muni Kooblal, president of Phoenix Child Welfare; Shakila Kooblal, mentor (Phoenix Child Welfare); and KwaZulu-Natal Finance MEC Ravi Pillay.

Durban - AS PART of the Valliamma Mudaliar legacy project, The Mercury, together with the Sibaya Community Trust, will donate a baby safe to the community of Phoenix. Known as the Valliamma Cradle of Love, the baby safe will be located at the Phoenix Child Welfare children’s home in Northcroft and will be a safe zone for desperate mothers to drop off their unwanted babies anonymously.

A nursery for the abandoned babies will also be kitted out by The Mercury, Ramsamy International and Decorworx.

The announcement was made by editor Yogas Nair, who delivered an address at the unveiling of a bust of Valliamma at the Shri Mariammen Temple in Mount Edgecombe, on Friday.

Nair spoke of how communities rallied together during the time of indenture.

“Our forefathers did not allow families to suffer from poverty or go hungry. They threw away caste and came together in the most powerful form of community activism,” she said.

“Unfortunately, this is not the case today. Communities have been abandoned. We need to come together and help heal the social inequalities.”

Nair said that a failure to recognise societal problems has resulted in a failure to eradicate issues like femicide and child abuse in Phoenix.

She called on society to be emboldened by Valliamma’s legacy and strive to change communities.

“We’ll take the first step towards change by donating a baby safe to the community of Phoenix. It’s hoped that this facility will go a long way towards saving the lives of many babies instead of them being dumped in rubbish heaps and drains.”

Chairperson of the Shri Mariammen Temple committee, Seelan Achary, said the baby safe was a brilliant idea.

“There’s a desperate need for this facility in Phoenix. We’re fortunate that the Phoenix Child Welfare has an established building that will house this baby safe,” he said.

Chairperson of the Sibaya Community Trust, Vivian Reddy, said it was important for business to get involved in humanitarian projects.

“This is a great initiative, given the fact that we regularly read about children being abandoned. We even hear of cases where children have been harmed or died after being abandoned, and the idea of a baby safe will go a long way towards saving our children, who are our future,” he said.

Phoenix Child Welfare’s Aroona Chetty said they were grateful to The Mercury for the initiative. “We had four babies abandoned this year. Two died. We pray that mothers will use the drop box so that the babies will be safe or they can come to our offices to give them up for adoption,” she said.

Chetty said they had a long waiting list of couples who wanted to adopt and some had been waiting for more than five years for a baby.

