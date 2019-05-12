THIRTY students recently graduated from Vodacom’s Youth Academy in KwaZulu-Natal.

DURBAN - Thirty unemployed youths who underwent 24 demanding months of theory, practicals and work-based placement training in A+, N+ and 3G connectivity were recently awarded diplomas in Information Technology Technical Support by mobile network provider Vodacom at its KwaZulu-Natal-based Youth Academy graduation ceremony. The graduates participated in the Vodacom Youth Academy's established programme under one of four categories including end-user computing (NQF level 3), cellphone and device repair management (NQF level 3), IT Technical Support (NQF level 4) and networking support (NQF level 5), where some of their duties included providing IT technical and data capturing support to schools and municipalities in the area.

“Given the existing ICT skills gap hindering the progress of South Africa's youth, initiatives such as Vodacom Youth Academy are essential in training young people to integrate them into ICT-related professions,” said Takalani Netshitenzhe, chief officer of corporate affairs for Vodacom.

The Vodacom Foundation founded the Youth Academy in 2014, with the purpose of developing ICT skills in the youth of the country. The programme's objective is to train unemployed youth, for free, in ICT skills and develop them into ICT entrepreneurs.

Trainees in the programme, established in partnership with Department of Basic Education, Department of Public Works, Cisco, CompTIA, Microsoft, MICT-Seta, Independent Development Trust and the Innovator Trust, receive accredited ICT training with the potential for beneficiaries to be offered practical experience.

“Training is not a magical solution for the youth unemployment challenge faced by our country, but it provides youth with a foundation upon which to build their academic future and help increase their chances of employment,” concluded Netshitenzhe.

THE MERCURY